Dolphins Quarterback Falls in Yearly Top 100 Rankings
The NFL has started releasing its annual top-100 rankings as voted on by the league’s players, and the first Miami Dolphins player was revealed on Friday.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came in at 91, just one year after finishing 36th in the rankings. Of course, we should note that Tyreek Hill was voted as the top player last year.
The video features testimonials from players like recently retired offensive lineman Terron Armstead, who has consistently praised Tua this offseason, and Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. He may seem like a random player to include, but Wise Jr. spent his entire career with the Patriots prior to this offseason, and Tua is 7-0 all time against New England.
However, the most interesting player praising Tua is former tight end Jonnu Smith.
“I’ve been around a lot of good quarterbacks, but his ball is on another level,” Smith said about playing with Tagovailoa.
Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, but he made sure to let everyone know he would’ve rather stayed in Miami on a new contract. In fact, Tua went to bat for Jonnu to get a new deal this offseason, so it’s clear they had developed a good relationship.
Ultimately, Smith wanted more money than the Dolphins were willing to offer him. We haven't gotten comment from Tua about Smith getting traded, but it will be interesting to hear how he addresses it.
Tua’s Tough 2024
Tua dropping in the rankings isn’t overly surprising given how underwhelming last season was for the Dolphins. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under Mike McDaniel, and the offense took a step back in many ways.
Plus, Tua played in just 11 games, which was the fewest of his career since his rookie season. He played in just 10 games that season, as he was Ryan Fitzpatrick’s backup at the start of the year.
Tua missed time with a concussion early in the season and then suffered a hip injury that forced him to miss the final two games of the year. Those injuries add to the laundry list of injuries he’s suffered in the NFL.
Still, Tua was productive when on the field. He led the league in completion percentage at 72.9 percent and put up 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Does This Ranking Matter?
While it’s fun to debate how players are viewed by their peers, these rankings are hardly a reliable metric. For starters, many players are not exactly locked in on the entire league throughout the year.
Many NFL players only watch their own film and the film of the teams they play against. They’ve got enough to worry about during the season, so they won’t spend time watching players they’ll never see.
Some former players have come out and said that players don’t actually vote. Former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth has previously called the list a joke.
Regardless of how the list is put together, it’s more of a fun exercise than anything to be taken too seriously.
