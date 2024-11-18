Dolphins-Raiders 2024 Week 11 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins moved their record to 4-6 when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-19, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Ahead of the matchup, we ranked and broke down the five biggest storylines for this year's Week 11 matchup, so now it's time to see how they played out.
1) TUA TAKING SHOTS
Before the game: We'll start with a double meaning because the first part involves quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taking some shots down the field to either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, which is something that's been missing from the offense in 2024. The second part involves Tagovailoa avoiding contact in light of his defiant comments after he admitted to poor tackling attempts after his pick against the Rams. Tagovailoa also held the ball too long in the pocket against the Rams, resulting in a couple of unnecessary sacks and exposing him to more hits. He needs to avoid putting himself in harm's way. We also shouldn't forget that Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Tua should retire after he sustained his concussion against Buffalo in Week 2.
During the game: Nope, there weren't any deep shots by the Dolphins, not even the pass downfield to tight end Jonnu Smith that resulted in a 57-yard touchdown after the Raiders forgot to cover him. But the Dolphins didn't need those because the offense was so efficient.
2) "MAXX"-IMUM EFFORT AGAINST CROSBY
Before the game: The Raiders' best player is defensive end Maxx Crosby, and it's not particularly close. The Dolphins have to do whatever it takes, including double-teaming or chipping him, to ensure he doesn't get in Tagovailoa's face during this game and either get a sack or, worse, a sack strip. Crosby has lined up on both sides of the defensive formation, but he tends to be on the left side more often, which will match him up against veteran right tackle Kendall Lamm, who'll have to be on his game.
During the game: Crosby played every single defensive snap for the Raiders, which isn't unusual at all. What was unusual was how little impact he had. He finished with five tackles, but zero sacks, zero tackles for loss and zero QB hits. His pressure did contribute to a sack when Tua was forced to move up in the pocket, but overall it was a great job by the Dolphins of making sure he wouldn't wreck the game. So props to Kendall Lamm.
3) STAYING TIGHT ON THE TIGHT ENDS
Before the game: The Raiders' best player on offense just might be rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who has proven as good as advertised. Las Vegas will also be getting back another good young tight end, Michael Mayer, who had been on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. So expect a steady diet of short passes from quarterback Gardner Minshew and a busy day for the Dolphins linebackers and safeties.
During the game: Yeah, that one didn't work out so well. Bowers proved every bit as good as advertised while finishing with 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Mayer wasn't much of a factor, though, with one reception for 5 yards. But Bowers was the impact player.
4) CAN DOLPHINS GROUND AND POUND?
Before the game: The Dolphins' running game took a step back against the Rams on Monday night, so they'll be looking to get back on track against the Raiders. Las Vegas, of course, will be missing former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins because he's on IR and possibly out for the year. Ironically, the two current Raiders starting defensive tackles, John Jenkins and Adam Butler, are also former Dolphins players.
During the game: It was the passing game that carried the Dolphins offense because the ground game did very little other than a 30-yard run by De'Von Achane in the second half. It was particularly rough going for Jaylen Wright and Raheem Mostert, who combined for 2 yards on eight carries. Ugh.
5) PHILBIN HOMECOMING
Before the game: The game against the Raiders will mark the first time Joe Philbin is back at Hard Rock Stadium since the Dolphins fired him as head coach in October 2015. He faced the Dolphins once as offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers in 2018, but that game was at Lambeau Field. Philbin was reassigned during the bye to become Raiders offensive line coach and facing a Dolphins defense that harassed Matthew Stafford on Monday night. If the Dolphins beat up Philbin's unit, it's going to be a long day for the Raiders offense.
During the game: The Dolphins, probably not surprisingly, completely shut down a bad Raiders running game to the tune of 40 yards on 15 carries if you take away the 20-yard end-around by Jakobi Meyers, but didn't dominate with the pass rush. The Dolphins finished with two sacks and pressure Gardner Minshew on a couple of other occasions didn't quite dominate up front.