Dolphins Rally 'Round The Flag
Tyreek Hill, who is always outspoken, went on social media on Monday, saying he wanted to compete in the 100 m at the next summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He wants to run against gold-medal-winning American Noah Lyles.
In Hill's unique scenario, he could potentially become an Olympian in two sports. He has already envisioned himself in a U.S. tracksuit, ready to challenge Lyles. With flag football set to become an Olympic event in 2028, Hill could lead a Miami Dolphins team to the world's biggest stage.
Imagine a flag football team with Tua Tagovailoa as quarterback and a receiving lineup of Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Add DeVon Achane and Raheem Mostert to complete the five, with Jaylen Wright as a potential alternate.
Hill, the NFL's fastest player, as decided by EA SPORTS®, the producer of the Madden NFL 25 video game, would be challenging to cover, especially with Waddle lining up on the other end. Flag football teams play five-on-five.
Achane ran track at Texas A&M. He ran 100 meters in 10.02 seconds in March 2022. Mostert also ran track. When he was at Purdue, NFL.com ranked him as the second fastest player in the NCAA, behind only Hill, who was at Oklahoma State at the time. Hill ran a wind-aided 9.98 in the 100 meters.
Those speedy guys in the flat and the receivers on the end would create a mismatch on virtually every play. Tagovailoa, who reported to OTAs as a more svelte version of his former self, has picked up some additional speed with the lost weight. The Dolphins would be a difficult team to cover.
The NFL interviewed several players, asking them who their top five would be that goes to the Olympics. Their peers predominantly mentioned Hill and Achane.