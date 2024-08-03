Dolphins Team Speed Is Obvious Even To The Gaming Industry
The Miami Dolphins have tremendous team speed, which is evident to everyone in the league.
It is also apparent to those who compile data for Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, which manufactures the enormously popular Madden NFL 25 video game. The gamers and programmers were very generous to the Dolphins regarding their highly lauded speed ratings.
In the game, the Dolphins boast the fastest players in the wide receiver, running back, and offensive tackle positions. EA Sports released its player rankings on Friday. One consensus that observers can derive is that the Dolphins are a speedy football team. This observation applies to offensive skill players and defensive players as well.
Five Dolphins have speed ratings of 95 or higher. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers are next, with three players at that speed. Eight teams overall have at least two players who scored 95 or higher in the speed category,
As a wide receiver, Tyreek Hill was recently inducted into the "99 Club" as his overall player rating is 99. He also has a 99 speed rating, which makes him the fastest player in the league, according to EA Sports.
Fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle is fourth among active receivers, with a 97 speed rating.
In addition to Hill and Waddle, two other receivers have ratings of over 90 mph. Rookie wideout Anthony Schwartz, a high school world-class sprinter, received a 96 mph rating, while Odell Beckham, Jr., checked in with a 91 speed rating.
The fastest running back in the game is second-year man De'Von Achane, who has a 96 speed rating. Raheem Mostert is tied for second among running backs with a speed rating of 95 with San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo.
Big Terron Armstead ranks first speed-wise among left tackles, scoring 77 in speed. He ties for first with Trent Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fullback Alec Ingold is the sixth-fastest fullback, with a 77 score in speed. Tight end Jonnu Smith is tied for fourth in speed ratings among his peers, with an 89 speed rating.
Aaron Brewer, poised to gain the starting nod at center, is tied for second at his position, scoring 75 in speed.
On the defensive side of the ball, Quinton Bell is the third fastest right outside linebacker, with a speed rating of 89. Surprisingly, backup middle linebacker Channing Tindall is tied for second at his position, with a speed rating of 91.
Rookie edge rusher Chop Robinson ties for second at right outside linebacker with a rating of 90 in speed.
Kicker Jason Sanders is tied for fourth, while punter Jake Bailey is the sixth-fastest punter in the league. Both specialists rank in the top ten at their respective positions regarding speed.