Hill Feels The Need To Prove His Speed
EA SPORTS®, the producers of Madden NFL 25, gave Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill a speed rating of 99. This rating is the highest of all the players in the National Football League. However, Hill is not satisfied with the title.
He wants to be the fastest man in the world.
Hill wants to race Olympic track and field star Noah Lyles to see who is the world's fastest man. Hill believes he can beat Lyles in the 100M. It's thought that Hill's best time in the 100M was 9.98 with the wind behind him. Without the wind, his best time was 10.19 —Lyles triumphed with a time of 9.79, winning the gold.
Lyles, who won the gold medal in the Men's 100M but came in third in the 200M, said Super Bowl winners are not "World Champs" similar to the way gold medal winners are.
Hill, a Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs, took offense to the statement.
"Noah Lyles can't say nothing after what just happened to him," Hill said. "For him to do that and say we're not world champions of our sport."
Hill went one step further, voicing doubts that Lyles' illness prevented him from winning gold in the 200M, and then challenged him to a race.
Also, Hill posted on X that he wants to run in 2028 when the Olympics are in Los Angeles.
If Lyles and Hill were to race, it would be the fastest man on the track versus the quickest man in professional football. Winner takes all.
"Noah Lyles pretended he was sick. That's like horse radish. Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about, and that's track. I would beat Noah Lyles [in a race]," Hill said. "I will beat Noah Lyles., I won't beat him by a lot, but I will beat Noah Lyles. I will even wear a Covid mask. Everyone will know that I mean business."