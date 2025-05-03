Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Grant, Ramsey, Ewers, and More
Part 1 of a weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark:
We've seen quite a bit of coming and going from the O-line over the last two years. How do you feel about the stability of this unit? To me, it seems unlikely to do well this year, given the various changes to it. What's your view of the situation?
Hey PBMA, there absolutely is something to having continuity from one season to another, but more important is continuity during a specific season. And that’s been an issue with the Dolphins offensive line in recent years because of all the injuries. I would look at the offensive line with cautious optimism. There are clear concerns, but interesting possibilities if Patrick Paul and Jonah Savaiinaea both pan out.
From John K:
Question: With essentially 3 new starters on the O-line, including a rookie, it may take a few weeks for the OL to jell. Do you think the media and fans will give them a grace period, which I think they deserve?
Hey John, are you suggesting the media and fans tend to make premature evaluations? Never! I kid. I can’t speak for everybody, but I personally would expect incremental improvement throughout the season.
From xenodides:
Could give a description of your connection to the Dolphins? It sounds like you're a fan (from when?), a journalist (which outlets?), and lists you as "Lead Writer." Do you get a salary or any other $ from team? You're admirably neutral given any relationship.
Here's the reader’s digest version, which is part of my bio at the bottom of this story. In order of importance, I do not get any salary or money from the Dolphins. I was lead writer for miamidolphins.com for about five years, but that relationship ended in 2020. I am not a fan, but rather a professional journalist and I’ve covered the Dolphins full time for various outlets, including Dolphin Digest, since 1989.
From Noel B one:
The CB situation has me perplexed. Placing an economical veteran on one side and whoever doesn't perform terrible after training camp on the other side can't be the plan, right? Trading assets for quality almost feels like a given now....
Hey Noel, yeah, this is one spot where I could see a trade, and this is where the 2026 third-round pick the Dolphins acquired during this recent draft could come into play. I don’t believe the plan is “economical veteran” plus whoever “doesn’t perform terrible.” I think the Dolphins would like to get a high-profile cornerback without having to spend big money.
From Chris Shields:
UDFA most likely to make the 53? Next FA the phins will sign? What’s your prediction on final shakeout, including compensation for Ramsey?
Hey Chris, trying to project a darkhorse UDFA always is tricky, but I’ll go here with either TE Jalen Conyers or WR Andrew Armstrong. Next free agent to sign would be CB Rasul Douglas (just a guess). And my best guess for Ramsey is he’s traded after June for a fourth-round pick, maybe a third if the Dolphins are willing to eat some of his salary, or it could be Ramsey and a pick for a higher pick.
From john Dillon:
I think Grier has spoken on this, but are the Dolphins waiting for June 1 to trade Ramsey for cap implications or just the right offer to unload him? What might that offer look like? A 3rd because of the contract team is taking on?
Hey John, Grier said after the draft there is no set timetable, but the Dolphins jump over the cap if they trade him before June 1 (which would require additional moves). That’s why it just makes more sense to wait, especially since it doesn’t really matter to an acquiring team. Getting a third for Ramsey right now without having to pay for any of his salary might be a best-case scenario.
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hey Alain, Quinn Ewers has a skill set closer to Tua than Zach Wilson. Can you see a genuine fight for QB2 or is Wilson a lock for QB2 for this season at least?
Hey OGJ, you make a good point regarding skill set, but there’s also NFL experience to factor. It also would be a really bad look for the Dolphins to have Ewers be the backup after Mike McDaniel said he specifically targeted Wilson to be QB2 in 2025. So I wouldn’t totally rule it out, but certainly call it an extreme long shot.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi AP, Grant right now is just a run stuffer who may, or may not, turn into a pass rusher. To me, this is no different than drafting a G who might be able to play T. I would have gone Zabel, then they could have stayed at 48. Everyone knew it was a deep class of DT. Thoughts?
Hey Jason, there’s no question about Zabel’s ability to play tackle, and he was somebody the Dolphins liked. The question here is what kind of drop-off would there have been from Grant to whatever DT would have been available at 48 compared to the drop-off from Zabel to Jonah Savaiinaea. The Dolphins clearly had a strong conviction on Grant, hence taking him at 13. And while there was a cost to move up to get Jonah S. at 37, it will have been worth it if he’s as good as hoped.
From SportsTrooper:
Biggest need remaining in this roster, CB, DT, blocking TE or good coaching?
Good coaching? Ugh. The issue was more roster-related than coach-related the past couple of years. Is Mike McDaniel headed to the Hall of Fame? Maybe not. But it’s too easy to complain about coaching decisions after the fact and it’s not like the team’s record has been awful. There does need to be more accountability moving forward, though. To your legitimate needs, I’d add safety if the Dolphins can find a starter-caliber option.
From marc rainford:
Probably a dumb question, but I need to ask. If weaver gets the Dolphins head coach job, do we still get a 3rd-round compensation pick?
Hey Marc, there are no such thing as dumb questions, as I’ve been told, but, no, there are no comp picks for losing a minority candidate if you’re the team hiring him. And it’s two comp picks, not just one.
From Jayco:
If (when) MM is fired, will the biggest reason be his record vs. playoff teams? That seems to scream underachievement.
Hey Jayco, we obviously have to see how things play out, but as of right now, yes, that’s the biggest negative mark on his record, along with the failure to win a playoff game.
From Ed Helinski:
What, if anything, is the criteria for the Dolphins to target and sign undrafted free agents? Any what kind of money are we talking about in some of their contracts?
Hey Ed, the contracts for UDFAs always are for the minimum salary, but where it changes are the guarantees for higher-end rookie free agents. As for what the Dolphins look for, it’s the same as in the draft, that’s players who they feel could help the team at one point or another.
From Harry:
Obviously CB still issue...... I think 2-3 UDFA make roster?
Hey Harry, completely disagree with you there because the Dolphins have a lot — I mean a lot — of unproven young prospects who have more experience than their rookie free agents. For example, start with the three UDFA cornerbacks from last year — Storm Duck, Isaiah Johnson and Jason Maitre — all of whom looked good enough to be on a 53-man roster. Then you add Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, former Pittsburgh first-round pick Artie Burns and waiver wire pick-up Ryan Cooper Jr., and I really don’t see room for more than one 2025 UDFA, and it wouldn’t shock me if that number were zero.
From Ohio Jon:
How much input do you think Weaver had on draft weekend? For example, if they had Grant and Barron high on their board, do you think Grier would have asked Weaver which player he felt would have the biggest impact to make his scheme work?
Hey Jon, the Dolphins absolutely would ask Weaver for his input on defensive prospects and maybe there’s a scenario where he could be the deciding factor if everybody else in the organization is split and Weaver has a strong conviction and makes a compelling argument for one or the other. It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if Weaver strongly advocated for Grant considering he fits the profile of a Ravens-like defensive tackle.