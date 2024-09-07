Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Jonnu, Jevon, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Jacksonville game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Free2Talk (@free2Talknow):
Is our OL expected to be as bad as Ravens’? Last two years with McDaniel this has been a team full of injuries, and this year it already started again. At what point do we stop blaming it on bad luck and we start looking at the preparation of the players? Maybe it is time for a change in that department?
The deal with the Baltimore offensive line is it’s filled with young players, including a couple of rookies. That’s not going to be the case with the Miami O-line. As for injuries, every team gets them and a lot of it is bad luck. And this is not on how McDaniel handles the team because the organization relies heavily on science and analytics. I’m not sure what the answer is there.
From Luis Rodriguez (@Elfrjo3232):
Hey Poup, who has a better chance of getting a sack on Tua, Baker or Wilkins? And if you were Tua, which one would scare you more?
Hey Luis, that’s a very good question. I’d be inclined to say Wilkins has a better chance to get a sack, even though I could see Seattle using Jerome Baker as a blitzer. And I think Tua would be a lot more scared of Wilkins considering he’s much bigger and him falling on Tua would hurt more.
From Elliott Guzmon (@ElliottGuzmon):
Do see a plan where the defense has three safeties on the field? Holland, Poyer and Maye.
Hey Elliott, I think the defense having three-safety looks pretty much is a given based on what Baltimore did last week and Anthony Weaver literally telling us that this week. Weaver also said not to sleep on Elijah Campbell as a safety who could see playing time on defense.
From Brandon Q. (via email):
I’ve loved this team for 30 years. I’m about to throw it all away over the current roster and Grier’s decision-making. How are you gonna reward Ramsey for not practicing THIS CLOSE to what should be a promising season? Reward Tua for Mike McDaniel’s scheme. Reward Tyreek for being selfish and a distraction, Odell Beckham, Chubb and to an extent Armstead for disappearing. We’ve got guys like Holland that act and talk like All-Pros when they’ve accomplished nothing. Besides Waddle, Sieler, Calais Campbell and Jaelan Phillips, these guys are the biggest group of “look at me” nobodies we’ve ever assembled. It’s like Grier is playing Madden and not actually building a team, it’s driving me crazy.
Hey Brandon, you sound displeased. While I don’t necessarily agree with all the big money that’s been thrown around (particularly for guys who still had two years left on their contract), I’m not on board with a lot of your points. Ramsey has been dealing with a hamstring injury. How has Hill been selfish? Beckham, Chubb and Armstead have dealt with injuries. And Tua may benefit from McDaniel’s scheme but he also operates it very well. Let’s let the season play out and maybe your frustration will disappear.
From Marc Stevens (@MarcSte52283314):
I'm thinking that this first game, if Ramsey is not available, will be a real stake in the ground for Weaver if the defense is able to come up big Sunday. What do you think?
Hey Marc, yeah, that would be quite the way to stamp his arrival for sure. I also don’t think that Ramsey’s presence in the lineup necessarily is a must, even though he’s the best player on that side of the ball.
From Dolphin365 (@Miamifan1336):
What’s a bold prediction of yours for the upcoming Dolphins season? I’ll go with they will have two 1K receivers AND two 1K rushers. Thanks for all of your efforts; I appreciate your perspective.
The Dolphins actually weren’t very far from your prediction last year and would have gotten it if not for De’Von Achane having to miss some games. As for my bold prediction, I’ll go with defense and predict that Jevon Holland ends up with seven picks this season.
From Dinney Wilkinson (@DinneyW):
Rookies Worthy and Suamataia made significant contributions to the Chiefs win over the Ravens, What can we expect from the Dolphins rookies in game one? Robinson a situational pass rusher? Paul hopefully no play? Wright 5-10 snaps? Is this acceptable from a draft class?
Hey Dinney, yes, that would acceptable because I don’t know that the Dolphins have a major need for contributions among their draft picks at this point, though Chop Robinson making an impact would be a nice bonus.
From miami mark (@MarkWardlaw97):
How much/what kind of a role do you think Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright play on offense vs Jacksonville?
This is a tough call between those, but I’m inclined to think that Wilson would take precedence over Wright at the start of the season, even though I don’t see that many carries for anybody other than Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane in this game.
From Andy Lawson (@Sirandylawson):
Why will special teams be better or worse than last season?
Hey Andy, I believe the special teams will be better because, well, they weren’t very good last year. The signing of Siran Neal and the addition of waiver pick-up Grant DuBose should help.
From Justin (@justinc3502):
You think Holland and Phillips will get new contracts soon?
Hey Justin, that’s a great question. I don’t think Phillips will get a new deal before next spring because he’s under contract through 2025 and I get the feeling the Dolphins maybe want to first see how well he can bounce back from his Achilles injury. With Holland, I’m going to lean toward, yes, he will get an extension sooner rather than later — unless his agent makes demands the team doesn’t want to meet.
From Shaun Braley (@shaunbraley):
Hey Poup, I need someone smarter than me to explain why when you ask other reporters whether they think their QB is better than Tua they always say theirs is better and would be putting up the same numbers with Miami’s scheme. So why not change their scheme?
Hey Shaun, first off, it’s not as simple as, hey, the Dolphins scheme works, let’s use it. It’s indeed a very good scheme, but it’s also complemented by great skill position players like Hill, Waddle, Mostert and Achane. The Rams and 49ers are two other teams that use the same scheme and it’s also helped make their quarterbacks look good, though all those guys (Tua included) still have to perform.
From Ennioallday (@Ennioallways):
Hey Alain, I hope you’re doing well. Just wanted to ask what lineup and formations to expect most of the time out of our new defensive scheme against the Jags? Thanks in advance, appreciate all the work you do to keep us informed for free!
Thanks Ennio. I would expect to see a lot of different formations on defense, including three-man fronts, four-man fronts, three-safety alignments, and more.
From Chris Shields (@shieldscs):
Who’s an under-the-radar player most likely to have a breakout game?
Hey Chris, this is tough to answer without knowing what constitutes an under-the-radar player for you. I’ll give it a shot anyway and go with Durham Smythe because of all the focus on new tight end Jonnu Smith.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
With the J. Smith package, do you see him being like our version of Deebo Samuel?
Hey Mark, “our version of Deebo Samuel” is pretty strong for my taste because I don’t think the Dolphins would have him carry the ball nearly as often. But, to a very small degree, sure, we could go there.