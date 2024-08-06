Holland Focusing Five Feet Forward
Jevon Holland enjoyed some friendly competition with good friend Kyle Pitts during the Miami Dolphins' joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, and what happened on the field was his only focus.
As he's said before and repeated after that practice Tuesday, Holland most definitely would love to join teammates Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa in getting a new contract, but his stance hasn't changed even though he now should be next in line.
“I mean, hey man, what's going through my mind? I mean, it's a lot of money, but I mean, that'd be great," Holland said. "You know what I mean? Like, sorry about that. But no, bro, I'm just keeping the day to day. You know what I mean? Just focused and it's five feet in front of me. One step at a time.
"You want insider detail? You want me to give you insider detail? Not giving you no insider detail. Just letting you know that I'm taking it day by day, doing what I can do and controlling what I can control in my bubble. How about that?”
Holland, of course, was happy to see his teammates securing lucrative new deals.
"I mean, I'm super happy for them," he said. "I'm not pocket watching, but it is public, so obviously I'm happy for them. They're getting that bread. I mean well-deserved. Honestly we play this game our entire life; at first it's just for fun as a kid and then you get in high school, things kind of get serious, you go to college or in school it's stressful, then you finally get to the league and you know you're doing everything that you can and trying to work your hardest and make all the plays and finally getting that paycheck. I mean, that's like you know you really paid your dues almost. So you show love to football guys, they show love back to you and it feels good seeing my teammates get that love."
PITTED AGAINST PITTS
Like most of his Dolphins teammates, Holland was happy to be practicing against a different team Tuesday, even though he joked it felt like the "eighth" time they've gone against the Falcons since he got into the NFL in 2021 — it actually was the fifth joint practice between the team since 2021.
Holland was particularly happy about going up against Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who he described as a good friend.
"It's great going against KP," Holland said. "That's my guy. He's a high, high, high-level receiver. Battled some injuries in his career and I'm just excited to see him back out there. Me and him are going at it. Just like bouncing ideas off each other, how he's trying to attack me, how I'm trying to attack him."