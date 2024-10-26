Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Quarterbacks, Coaching, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Arizona game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Roger Dodger (@RogerDolfan):
Watching Colts game Sunday during halftime noticed McDaniel, Hill and Waddle laughing about something on the sideline. Do you think they were talking about all the money they were robbing from Fins this season or how stupid Grier was for extending all their contracts? Who is more responsible for backup QB debacle, McDaniel or Grier, and shouldn't there be some kind of repercussion for such a colossal screw-up, which could possibly end this season with no playoffs?
Man, Roger is on a rampage! Since the GM is higher on the totem pole (usually), then Chris Grier would deserve more of the blame for the backup QB situation, even if he maintained the status quo because it’s what McDaniel wanted (if that’s indeed the case). There could be repercussions if the season continues to go south, but I don’t think it’ll be strictly because of what happened with the backup QB situation.
From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):
Is it time to see Jaylen Wright more?
Hey Dana, yeah, that’s a point that has great merit because the kid sure does look good. But it also sure seems like Mike McDaniel is enamored with what De’Von Achane can deliver because he’s getting an awful lot of work, ahead of Raheem Mostert even. Personally, I’m with you, I do think Wright has earned more snaps, but I’m not sure it’s going to happen right away.
QUARTERBACK AND COACHING QUESTIONS
From Jeff Golden(@Goldenjeff72):
Salut salut.. Is the offensive system adaptable enough to provide a backup quarterback with sufficient reps (with first team) during the offseason to build confidence, and enough reps during the week to maintain comfort and readiness? Nice run-on sentence!!
Hey Jeff, there are two issues at play here, the first being that everything was set up to work to Tua’s strength, namely quick trigger and accuracy. It shouldn’t be that difficult to make some tweaks to make it more adaptable to somebody who might not have the exact skill set, but another important factor is that the Dolphins need to have somebody who’s more than a practice squad kind of talent to serve as the backup.
From Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon):
Is it time for McDaniel to cut someone to send a message about mental mistakes? There doesn’t seem to be any accountability on this team at any level.
Hey Leon, this is a valid question and criticism, and it has been brought up by many folks who cover the team. But it’s gotta be somebody the Dolphins are OK with letting go and the problem is that right now the biggest culprit in terms of mental mistakes is tight end Julian Hill, and the Dolphins clearly are enamored with what he does for the run game with his blocking. So it becomes the whole thing about cutting off your nose to spit your face.
From Phins654321 (@phins654321):
Facing a 2nd straight QB with good mobility, do you think the defense does as good a job against Kyler Murray as they did Anthony Richardson?
Hmm, did the Dolphins do a good job on Richardson? He did gain a team-high 56 yards on 14 carries with a long of 22. So not sure about the Dolphins really shutting him down, though he didn’t run wild, either. Murray is a whole different ballgame, though, because he’s quicker than probably any other quarterback in the NFL. Murray has five games with at least 45 rushing yards this season, and this is a good goal for the Dolphins, holding him to that total. Easier said than done, though.
From Bag of Donuts (@BagofDonuts1):
Will Mike have the discipline to continue with the running game? Will he be balanced in his pass/run play calling. He needs to do a better job to protect the QB.
Hey BOD, that’s a good question and it’s going to depend in a large degree to how well the running game is doing, but I suspect he’ll be quick to defer to the passing game now that he has Tua back at quarterback. Let’s face it, it’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle who will deliver the big plays for the offense, not the running game.
From Greenview Construction (@CrispyChicken30):
Any idea or guess when Cracraft or Chubb come back?
Not really, and Mike McDaniel has been consistent in not providing timetables all season for players on PUP or IR. Based on my observations while at the facility and the nature of the injuries, I do think Cracraft is closer to coming back than Chubb.
From Chris Davis (@KyLouFinFan):
Thanks as always. Been reading, not chiming in. Nothing to get excited about for the team. You know the team’s remaining schedule and health concerns or returning players. Is 10-7 still a rational expectation?
Hey Chris, not sure about “expectation” there, but “goal” or “hope” is fine. If you look at the schedule, the Dolphins have road games left at Buffalo, Houston and Green Bay that will be very challenging. They also have road games against the Rams, Browns and Jets, which won’t be gimmes, either. So 10-7 as an expectation is too much for me. It almost seems like a realistic best-case scenario at this point.
TALKING DEFENSE AND CARDINALS
From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):
Hello, Alain. The Dolphins defense is highly ranked but I haven’t really noticed them having particularly tight coverage, outstanding pass rush, run dominance, or turnover capabilities. What is leading to their success or is just a product of facing lesser QBs/offenses?
Hey Ricardo, here are the quarterbacks the Dolphins have faced: Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Geno Smith, Will Levis/Mason Rudolph, Jacoby Brissett, Anthony Richardson. The last three are not gifted passers, which has helped the pass defense rank No. 1 in the NFL. I would say the Dolphins have been good in coverage pretty much all season (with minor exceptions, of course). But the lack of takeaways has been an issue.
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
On paper, how much trouble can Arizona pose for the Dolphins? How do these teams match up?
Hey Ed, on paper, this is an opponent the Dolphins really should handle. The Cardinals rank 27th in the NFL in total defense and they’ve scored 17 points or fewer in four of their past five games. It’s a good matchup for the Dolphins everywhere, with the one concern being the running of James Conner between the tackles against a Dolphins defense that will be missing Zach Sieler. And Kyler Murray always is an X factor because of his scrambling ability.
From Jason @Pug1988):
When was the last time the Dolphins lost a 1 p.m. game at home?
Hey Jason, love those easy questions. The answer is Christmas Day 2022 when the dropped a 26-20 decision against the Green Bay Packers in the game where Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second (or third) concussion of the season. The last time they lost a 1 p.m.. home game in October was in that same season when they lost, 24-16, against the Minnesota Vikings in the game where Skylar Thompson started at quarterback but was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater in the second quarter after he sustained a thumb injury.
From The Doctor of Poopers (@drp00per):
What's up with Blake Ferguson? Haven't seen much about his time off...
Hey DOP, no details have surfaced regarding exactly what’s going on with Ferguson, who was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness one week ago. Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman labeled it a “personal” issue Thursday, but we don’t know the exact nature or when Ferguson will be back or whether he’ll be back this season.