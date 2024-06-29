Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Tua, McDaniel, Achane, and More
Part 1 of a Miami Dolphins mailbag on the last weekend of June:
From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):
If the guys that drafted Tua do not think he's worth market value, shouldn't they just resign, because they missed?
Hey Lloyd, it’s really not that simple. Even if you sit on the side of not playing Tua what the Jaguars gave Trevor Lawrence or what the Lions gave Jared Goff doesn’t mean they missed. One of the arguments to be made is that Tua’s ceiling is yet to be fully determined and that would be one reason not to give that kind of contract yet when you can have another year of data. As always, the reality is somewhere between the two extremes (at least from where I sit).
From WesleyNickelson (@OrangeandBlues_):
Is this a fair comparison?
Hey Wesley, yeah, there is an awful lot of Chris Johnson in De’Von Achane. Johnson has a slightly more linear build, but they both have that ridiculous speed that can turn a routine run into a long touchdown with the slightest crease.
From Phinish ‘Em (@KyleEdw84380051):
Hi, besides making better in-game adjustments when things aren’t going McD’s way, what would you like to see him improve upon and/or add into the scheme/play calling if you had a vote? Any past coach schemes/gadgets you think McD could incorporate successfully or with a spin?
Hey Kyle, I like most of what McDaniel has done with the scheme and play calling, but my wish is not always default to the quick passing game at crunch time. And two glaring examples of that last year came in each of the K.C. games, first after getting to the Chiefs 30 with nothing but runs late in the Germany game and then throwing on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 (both incompletions) after Raheem Mostert had run the ball well. I know the Dolphins offense is built around the passing game, but I do think there needs to be a bit better balance.
From FinsUpMass (@paulbdotcom):
How do you think Miami will incorporate the TE into the passing game this year more than previous? P/A? Line him up in slot?
Hey Paul, all of the above and hopefully more, including red zone. It’s still astounding to this day that the Dolphins got exactly ZERO touchdowns out of their tight ends last year. I also would think we’ll see Jonnu Smith lining up as an H-back on several occasions and maybe even out wide. Smith’s versatility as a receiver provides just that many more options that didn’t exist with Durham Smythe and Julian Hill alone.
From Jeff (via email):
Hello Alain, it might be just my perspective, but is the comp for Tua actually Alex Smith? Smith was on a really, really good 49ers team that had quite a few HoF-caliber players to help him along the way. In 2011, they had every hope of being competitive in the playoffs, but just couldn't get it done as a team. I am reminded of players like Vernon Davis, Frank Gore, and hoping that isn't going to be Waddle and Mostert. After Smith was replaced in SF due to the new draft pick, he got close again to winning in KC, but was replaced again by Mahomes. He went to Washington, but then had the devastating injury. In terms of his ability to play the position and do the things he needed to do well, I think Alex Smith was really talented. Maybe these are the same things that fans of Tua see? Smith was consistent, professional, dedicated, and had the intelligence above a lot of "run of the mill" QBs at the time. I have to imagine that Tua and Smith would have a pretty meaningful conversation if they were in a room together. What do you think? … Do you think the team would be better off, depth or starting role, if Jerome Baker had been re-signed in Miami? Maybe it's a few months too early to form an opinion on this question given the defensive scheme change? Thank you as always, please enjoy your vacation!
Hey Jeff, first off, thanks for the kind wishes and, yes, I am planning on enjoying our European vacation (though I might sneak it some work while there … because that’s how I roll). The Alex Smith comp is a great one based on what we’ve seen to this point and I’ll even add (because, yes, I’m fair) that maybe Tua does have another level he can reach. But so far, yes, it’s a great comp and remember that Alex Smith also was a top pick (first overall in 2005). As for Baker, my initial take is that the Dolphins upgraded with Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker Jr. at linebacker, though obviously that’s yet to be determined.
From Chris Robinson (via email):
I appreciate your work. What are the pros and cons specific to the salary cap if Tua is not signed to an extension and gets the franchise tag? Will a tag be detrimental to the team being able to sign a good surrounding cast around him in 2025?
Hey Chris, yes, there are clear cap ramifications if the Dolphins don’t sign Tua to an extension and they put the franchise tag on him in 2025 because the entire amount of the tag would count against the cap. The projected number for the franchise tag for quarterbacks in 2025, per overthecap.com, is $42.2 million, though the Dolphins could opt then for the transition tag, which would cost $35.3 million and still give them the ability to match any offer.
From Dave (@angryvet59):
If Miami doesn't reach an extension, how does McDaniel deal with an unhappy QB? I don't think it's in his DNA but what if Tua pulls a full sit-in during camp/preseason? That hurts timing with new TE & OBJ, yes? Keep up the good work on the Podcast.
Hey Dave, first off, thanks on the podcast comment (and, quick note, the schedule is sporadic now because of the time of year but will be going full time again once training camp starts). And, yes, how the lack of an extension could affect Tua and his psyche and/or preparation is something to be considered, though I will remind everyone that it takes two sides to make a deal and it’s not quite as simple as telling the Dolphins to give Tua whatever he wants. Basically, the possibility of a stare-down exists where each side could get dug into their position.
From Jayco (@ljc7975):
Alain, I'm concerned about the roster construction. AFC contenders (KC, BUFF, BAL) are stocked with drafted players and key free agents to fill holes. Grier has done the opposite. Flashy trades (Hill, Chubb, Ramsey) and free agents. Can we win big going against the grain?
Hey Jayco, I don’t think there’s a set method to winning and the Rams proved it with their “F them picks” strategy after trading for Matthew Stafford and the aforementioned Jalen Ramsey. The build-through-the-draft method does produce more long-term success, though, because it’s easier to sustain if you have a good number of less expensive players.
From Troy Ortiz (@Keneth76478093):
Alain, how many plays of the first game before Mr. Glass (our LT) gets injured? I’m thinking 5 plays.
Hey Troy, sorry, but I’m going to push back against your narrative here. Is Terron Armstead “Mr. Glass,” (in your words) because a pass rusher falls onto his leg when he’s pass-protecting? Are we using the same nickname because a player flying to the ground swings his leg and nails Armstead at the knees? Come on. Yes, the injury history is a problem, but this is more about bad luck than anything else.
From Drew Tush (@drat54):
Who in the linebacker corps do you think will make the biggest impact, and what do you think that player will do that will help to improve over last year’s linebacker corps? TIA
Hey Drew, the one player with a specific skill who comes to mind with the possibility of making an impact is newcomer Jordyn Brooks with his blitzing. That’s something I would watch.
Carl Bueckert (@BueckertCa94374):
Alain, do you think that Miami might pick up a decent G before the season starts? We have 2 part time players on the L side and lost an outstanding C and RG and the O-line makes me feel a bit queasy, to quote one of our worst coaches after Cam Cameron?
Hey Carl, I would never say never, but I get the feeling the Dolphins are ready to roll into camp with what they have on the offensive line if everybody is a go from a health standpoint, meaning likely Isaiah Wynn at left guard, Aaron Brewer at center, and Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Jones and Jack Driscoll battling it out at right guard.