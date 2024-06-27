Do the Dolphins Have a Top 10 Roster?
How good is the Miami Dolphins roster?
That's always a popular question around the NFL at this time of year and for the Dolphins the question is whether they're a top 10 team in terms of personnel.
On the surface, it would seem like a no-brainer considering the Dolphins return most of the players that helped produce in 2023 an 11-6 record that was good enough to tie for fifth-best in the entire league. And where they did lose key players, they generally did a good job of replacing them with comparable talent, such as Calais Campbell for Christian Wilkins and Kendall Fuller for Xavien Howard.
THE DOLPHINS ROSTER RANKING IN NATIONAL OUTLETS
By this time, most national media outlets have unveiled their roster rankings, the latest coming from ESPN this week.
And ESPN, like Pro Football Focus before it, had the Dolphins outside the top 10, though just barely.
ESPN, like PFF, had Miami ranked at No. 11 behind the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.
But the Dolphins did make the top 10 in rankings done by The 33rd Team and Pro Football Network, with PFN doing its ranking excluding quarterbacks.
The Dolphins came in at number 7 on the 33rd Team list behind only the 49ers, Eagles, Browns, Chiefs, Lions and Jets. In the non-QB roster ranking of PFN, the Dolphins were sixth behind the 49ers, Browns, Lions, Jets and Chiefs.
THE CASE FOR THE DOLPHINS ROSTER
In examining the Dolphins roster and where it stacks up, what stands out is the talent at running back with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane and wide receiver with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, two position groups where Miami is just about as good as any team in the NFL, if not better.
The Dolphins also have elite players with tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Jalen Ramsey; a very talented group of edge defenders with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, not to mention first-round pick Chop Robinson; and a group of others who have at least one Pro Bowl selection on their resume, such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, fullback Alec Ingold, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., linebacker Shaquil Barrett, and Campbell.
Of the five teams consistently listed ahead of the Dolphins, it's tough to argue against the 49ers, Eagles, Chiefs and Lions, but we're sure the Jets getting a higher ranking isn't going to play well with Miami fans.
When it comes to the ESPN ranking, the Dolphins sitting behind the Bengals, Texans and Bills might not sit well with Miami fans, but this is where we point out that everything is subjective.
The bottom line is the Dolphins arguably have a top 10 roster, probably not a top 5 roster, but definitely hold a comfortable place in the top half of the league.