Dolphins-Seahawks Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to bounce back when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Dolphins, coming off a 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills, are playing in Seattle for the first time since the 2016 season opener when they dropped a 12-10 decision.
Seattle will come into the game with a 2-0 record, one of nine undefeated through the first two weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins are 1-1.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this Week 2 matchup.
SHOWTIME FOR SKYLAR
The Dolphins' decision to stay the course at quarterback in the offseason will face its first major challenge in this game, with Skylar Thompson making his first start since the 2022 playoff loss at Bufalo. While Thompson's starts in his five career appearances are mediocre and didn't exactly shine in training camp or the preseason (except for the preseason finale this year before an interception), head coach Mike McDaniel and his teammates all expressed their confidence he would get the job done. Of course, this is exactly what they should be doing and the proof will be on the field withi his performance.
CAN HILL AND WADDLE BE HILL AND WADDLE AGAIN?
Tua Tagovailoa's concussion obviously was the big story of the Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills, but right next in line might have been Buffalo's ability to take Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out of the game. Their combined 65 receiving yards was the lowest since they became teammates in 2022 (they never failed to reach 100 yards between the two of them last season). This came after the Dolphins defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 thanks to Hill's 80-yard touchdown and Waddle's 63-yard reception. The two receivers obviously don't have the chemistry with Thompson they have with Tua, but they need to be factors in this game.
WEAVER VS. FORMER RAVENS COLLEAGUE
This game marks the first of two matchups for Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver against a colleague on the 2023 Baltimore Ravens defensive staff, and this one is against new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. And while his players will have to execute whatever game plan he comes up with, Weaver's defense could and should play a large role if the Dolphins are going to pull out the upset victory. And let's remember this was a defense that was talking during training camp about a new tone, a bullying attitude. This would be a great time to see it.
BREWER AND WILLIAMS TAKE CENTER STAGE
As with every game, the offensive lines could play a significant role in the outcome, and this will be no different. If the Dolphins defense is to have success, it likely means getting the better of Seattle center Connor Williams, who of course was Miami center last season before he left as a free agent following his serious knee injury. On the flip side, new Dolphins center Aaron Brewer and his line mates need to help make things as easy as possible as Thompson.
ANOTHER BUSY DAY FOR ACHANE?
While Hill and Waddle were awful quiet (too quiet) against Buffalo, running back De' Von Achane was quite busy, racking up a career-high 29 touches and compiling more than 150 yards from scrimmage. With Raheem Mostert likely out again, Achane figures to get another heavy work load and how he produces could make the different for Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins offense, and further advance Achane's ascension to clear No. 1 status.