Dolphins Week 3 Snap Count Observations
What stood out regarding play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday:
We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by injured players Raheem Mostert (chest) and Malik Washington (quad). The other inactives, for a third consecutive game, were CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall, LB Mohamed Kamara and OL Andrew Meyer, with newcomer Tyler Huntley serving as the emergency third quarterback.
Because of injuries and the outcome no longer in doubt in the fourth quarter, every Dolphins player got involved in the game.
Only two players saw action only on special teams: Elijah Campbell and Lester Cotton.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS
-- In a repeat of 2022, in the first game without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, the Dolphins had to make an in-change at the position because of an injury, and Skylar Thompson ended up playing the first 35 snaps and Tim Boyle got the 26.
-- De'Von Achane again got a heavy work load at running back with 45 snaps (74 percent). That was up two snaps from Week 2, though in that Buffalo game his percentage of the offensive snaps (62) was lower. But it's clear that with Mostert sidelined, Achane is far and away the guy at running back.
-- It actually was a bit surprising to see Jeff Wilson (14) and Jaylen Wright (13) got so few snaps, though it should be noted that Wright technically made his first NFL start when the Dolphins opened with two backs (though Achane was lined up in the slot).
-- The Dolphins split their tight end snaps pretty evenly again among Julian Hill (25), Jonnu Smith (23) and Durham Smythe (18), and one certainly can question why Hill continued to get offensive snaps on a day when he committed three penalties on offense along with another on special teams.
-- Same story at wide receiver as usual, with Jaylen Waddle (51) and Tyreek Hill (46) got the majority of the snaps, with little action for Braxton Berrios (17) and practice squad elevations Erik Ezukanma (11) and Dee Eskridge (8). This game once again illustrated the team's lack of a reliable third option at wide receiver.
-- On the offensive line, Terron Armstead was able to play only 20 snaps before leaving the game with what was reported as an eye injury before head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game Armstead was in the concussion protocol.
-- Kendall Lamm played the remaining 41 snaps at left tackle, except for one when he switched to right tackle when Austin Jackson came out for one play after being shaken up and rookie second round-pick Patrick Paul took over on the left side for his first NFL action on offense.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS
-- As was the case for the first two games, linebacker Jordyn Brooks played every snap on defense, though David Long Jr. wasn't able to join him again because he left the game after 48 snaps because of a hamstring injury.
-- Safeties Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland were the other two defensive players who played all 64 defensive snaps.
-- Marcus Maye played 19 snaps when the Dolphins went to a three-safety look on defense.
-- With Kendall Fuller leaving after 16 snaps with a head injury that landed him in the concussion protocol, Storm Duck got extended action at cornerback before he, too, had to leave the game with an injury after 25 snaps.
-- Zach Sieler, as expected, had the most snaps along the defensive line with 44, but it's interesting to note that it was Da'Shawn Hand (32) and not Calais Campbell (29) who had the second-most. Campbell played 45 percent of the defensive snaps, his lowest percentage since December 2022 when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
-- Among edge defenders, it was Jaelan Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah who dominated the snap counts with 45 and 41, respectively. First-round pick Chop Robinson's snap count increased again, with 29 after he had 16 in the opener and 24 in Week 2, though his percentage of defensive snaps went down from 53 in Week 2 to 29.
-- We close with special teams, where Duke Riley, Siran Neal, and Quinton Bell tied for the lead in snaps for the third time in three games, this time with 25 apiece. Four players tied for next with 20 special teams snaps apiece: Elijah Campbell, Anthony Walker Jr., Tanner Conner and Julian Hill.