Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Campbell, Wilson, Eichenberg, and More
Part 2 of a weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From finsfan4life:
Do you think Calais Campbell will decide on playing in 2025 before the draft? And what are chances Ogbah re-signs? I just remember at end of 2023 with the DE injuries, Fins had to sign washed up players Melvin Ingram and JPP.
With Campbell, what I always examine is that he didn’t sign with the Dolphins last year until June. Given that he’s a year older, I don’t know that we should expect him to make a decision any sooner, so my guess is it will be after the draft. As for Ogbah, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said a couple of weeks ago that he had been conversations with the Dolphins but hadn’t come to an agreement, translation being that Rosenhaus is looking for more money for his client and the Dolphins are trying to be economical. So let’s put the chances of a return at 50-50 because remember that Ogbah was without a team until late July last year, so there’s no guarantee he’ll get a deal from another team.
From SciGuy17:
When drafting, do Dolphins consider salary they have budgeted for that position? They should. For example, why draft a safety in the first round, if you know you don't want to give them a big contract if they do well.
I’m not sure it’s so much looking at salary but rather at positional value. And I’m not sure I’d use Jevon Holland as an example because, first of all, he was selected in the second round and, secondly, the Dolphins did offer to re-sign him but not at the level he eventually got from the Giants — and it could be argued his performance over four seasons didn’t justify his new contract.
From KelliX:
Will McDaniel finally change his strategy or approach to play-calling in 2025? A nonexistent offensive line, major injuries to key players being the norm and a suspect defense making it harder to even compete for a wild card spot.
Hey Kelli, this is certainly not something McDaniel would discuss with the media beforehand, so this is purely speculation. Besides, I’m not sure exactly what we would define as his “approach” or “strategy” in play-calling. Rest assured, he’s smart enough to try to adjust and tweak things that didn’t work out as well as hoped.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
Any chance Zach Wilson can be used on inches to first or inches to goal situations? Tua can’t be used on sneaks because of his frame and injury history. Can the Dolphins put Wilson in on occasion to facilitate this possibility?
Hey Dana, the one stat I can find with Wilson and short-yardage runs is he was 1-for-2 in getting first downs in 2023. He’s also listed at 6-2, 214, which isn’t exactly big and he’s not necessarily built to run sneaks, either. The Dolphins had that when they had Jacoby Brissett on the roster, but I don’t think Wilson is that guy to do that.
From Marsalis Temple:
Is Liam Eichenberg really that horrible of a re-signing?
Hey Marsalis, very simple answer here that I explained after he signed and that I doubled down on after seeing the contract details: absolutely not.
From Roger Dodger:
Every South Florida sportswriter praises Ross for investing in franchise and stadium, including improvements to Hard Rock Stadium and building a state-of-the-art training complex while still making billions $$$ but has yet to build a team with a single playoff win in 16 years. Why?
Hey Roger, Ross absolutely deserves praise for not being afraid to spend money. The problem obviously has been spending it wisely and then maybe having the wrong people doing the spending because Ross signs off on roster moves but doesn’t make them.
From Noel B one:
How many day one starters does Grier have to yank out of this draft to be considered a success? Magic number is three for me....
Hey Noel, yeah, that’s a good working number because this isn’t a team with a loaded roster only looking for depth. So ideally the Dolphins land three starters to fill many of their needs — cornerback, safety, defensive tackle, guard. Here was our first Miami Dolphins On SI seven-round Dolphins mock draft.
From Charles Boyd:
Alain, thanks for all that you do. What is the one thing that the Dolphins can do this offseason that has the best chance of improving this team?
Hey Charles, first off, thanks. Two things, avoid fluky injuries in the offseason program. Second, take care of the biggest needs on the roster, which means absolutely finding a starter opposite Jalen Ramsey at cornerback and taking care of the other positional needs.
From Dwayne Page:
Marvin Allen is known for having extensive & successful scouting experience. To what extent do you think he's had influence with the team’s selections in recent drafts? Are Grier & McDaniel listening?
Hey Dwayne, yes, Marvin Allen has a great reputation and there’s no question he has input into decisions the Dolphins make. To what extent his voice carries, though, is unknown to anyone outside the organization and I would guess it would remain that way.
From Armando:
Do you think the fact that no real money being guaranteed past 2026 is a Ross or a higher-up thing? I can't imagine Grier knowing he's not being retained this far in advance.
Hey Armando, for the record, Chop Robinson has guaranteed money in 2027, after four players currently have guaranteed money next year — Tua, Jaylen Waddle, Chop Robinson and Patrick Paul. While we don’t know for sure, the fact the Dolphins have not given out any guarantees beyond 2025 this offseason certainly would seem to suggest some sort of mandate from the top.