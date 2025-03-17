Ogbah Still an Option for Dolphins
As the second week of NFL free agency kicked off Monday, the Miami Dolphins already had re-signed seven of their own players before or right after they hit the market — and there could be more moves like that on the way.
The Dolphins have 16 remaining unrestricted free agents, players who ended last season under contract with the team, and it's fair to assume they'll bring back more of them in the coming days or weeks.
Veteran outside linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah could end up being one of them.
So said his agent Drew Rosenaus on his regular appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN.
"Stayed in touch with the Dolphins," Rosenhaus said. "The Dolphins have offered him a contract to come back, but we haven't been able to find common ground yet, and I don't think anything is imminent at this time between Emmanuel and the Dolphins."
The key phrase here is "at this time," and we need to remember that Ogbah didn't sign with the Dolphins last year until mid-July — after offseason acquisition Shaq Barrett abruptly decided to retire (a decision he would reverse toward the end of the season). This was the result of Ogbah still being available after the Dolphins had released him in February in a salary-cap move.
So the possibility does exist that the "common ground" could be reached a bit later if Rosenhaus doesn't find a more appealing option for Ogbah.
The same goes for Jeff Wilson Jr., who found himself relegated to fourth in the pecking order at running back last year after the Dolphins drafted Jaylen Wright.
Wilson also saw the Dolphins sign free agent running back Alexander Mattison late last week to bring a physical element to complement the speed of De'Von Achane and Wright. This is where Wilson would have been an ideal fit, so the addition of Mattison made it less likely that he would return for another with the Dolphins.
Again, this could come down to what kind of interest Wilson can generate on the open market.
"Mattison is a guy that has a similar profile to Jeff Wilson in terms of what they can contribute, so my guess is that that was a move where they decided to make will Madison a priority over Jeff," Rosenhaus said. "But we're not ruling out the possibility of Jeffrey signing with the team."
The most significant re-signing the Dolphins have made in free agency was that of linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who finished the 2024 season as a starter after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
Other free agents re-signed were DT Matt Dickerson, S Elijah Campbell, OLB Quinton Bell, G/T Jackson Carman, WR Dee Eskridge and OL Liam Eichenberg.
THE REMAINING DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS
Of the 16 remaining Dolphins free agents, the most significant clearly is defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who was borderline brilliant in his 17th season in 2024 at the age of 38.
Campbell first has to decide whether he wants to return in 2025, and then he likely will have to choose from what should be multiple offers — because players of his caliber who can impact the game so many ways up front are a rare commodity.
The other Dolphins free agents are QB Tyler Huntley, WR River Cracraft, WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Grant DuBose, T Kendall Lamm, G Isaiah Wynn, DT Benito Jones, OLB Tyus Bowser, OLB Cam Brown, LB Duke Riley, CB Siran Neal, S Jordan Poyer and LS Jake McQuaide.