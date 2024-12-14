Dolphins-Texans 2024 Week 15 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 7-7 on the season when they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins will be looking for their first victory in six games. Houston (8-5) is coming off its bye, following a 23-20 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here's a roundup of national predictions for this Week 15 matchup.
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Texans are off a bye, while the Dolphins are coming off an overtime victory over theJets. The Miami defense didn't play well in that game, but I think they bounce back here. The Texans just haven't looked right on offense.Tua Tagovailoaleads Miami past the Texans.
Prediction: Dolphins 31, Texans 27
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilbert Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Texans
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 30, Texans 27
- Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 21, Texans 20
- Nate Davis: Dolphins 23, Texans 20
- Tyler Dragon: Texans 28, Dolphins 25
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Texans 27, Dolphins 21
- Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 24, Texans 23
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins are on the outskirts of the AFC playoff hunt, and Houston is coming off a bye week. That adds up to a close game. The Texans need to get Joe Mixon on track. The Texans are 3-3 S/U when he rushes for 100 yards or less, and Miami is seventh in the NFL in run defense. Miami is also 2-4 S/U on the road this season.
Prediction: Dolphins 23, Texans 21
ESPN
Stephanie Bell: Texans
Matt Bowen: Texans
Mike Clay: Dolphins
Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
Dan Graziano: Texans
Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
Kimberly Martin: Texans
Eric Moody: Texans
Jason Reid: Texans
Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham: Texans
Pro Football Talk
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Texans 24
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Texans 20
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 29, Texans 24
- Tom Blair: Texans 27, Dolphins 23
- Brooke Cersosimo: Texans 26, Dolphins 22
- Gennaro Filice: Texans 28, Dolphins 24
- Dan Parr: Texans 26, Dolphins 22
The 33rd Team
Analysis: There are several quality games on the schedule this week, and this is another important one. The Miami Dolphins are still alive in the AFC Wild Card race, while the Houston Texans need to continue to stack wins to avoid letting the Colts back in the AFC South chase. Houston is coming off a much-needed bye week and should be able to run the ball well. However, Tua Tagovalioa has been awesome since returning from his concussion and should be able to post massive numbers again this week. Take the Dolphins to pull off the upset and get to .500 for the first time this season.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Texans 24
The Athletic
Analysis: The Dolphins have won four out of five games and it looks like they are getting pass rusher Bradley Chubb back for this one. Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with a 73.8 completion percentage and is making a run at the league’s single-season record (Drew Brees, 74.4 percent in 2018). The Texans have a tough pass rush but don’t match up well with running back De’Von Achane and tight end Jonnu Smith catching short passes. But … we’re taking the rested team off a bye at home. The Texans offense ranks 30th in third-down conversion percentage the past five weeks at 34 percent, but we have faith in Stroud, Joe Mixon and Nico Collins to right the ship a little bit.
Prediction (against the spread): Texans minus 3 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Pro Football Network
- David Bearman: Texans
- Adam Beasley: Texans
- Dakota Randall: Texans
- Kyle Soppe: Texans
- Dan Tomaro: Texans
- Mike Wobschall: Texans
- Anthony DiBona: Texans
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The Dolphins still have a lot of work to do to steal/earn a playoff berth, and it includes being able to beat a team like Houston on the road in December. The victory against the Rams in the Monday night game at SoFi Stadium should dismiss the idea it can't be done, even though that happened in mid-November. The offense has carried the team for most of the season while Tagovailoa has been in the lineup, but it was the defense (particularly in the red zone) that was the key against the Rams. The Dolphins defense also is about as healthy as it can be right now, even if Bradley Chubb's long-awaited return has to wait another week. Instead, it's players like Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell and Jordyn Brooks and Jalen Ramsey who have to step up in this one. The Dolphins have never defeated the Texans in Houston, but this would be a perfect time for that first.