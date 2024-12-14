Setting the Stage for the Week 15 Dolphins-Texans Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to keep themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff picture when they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 14 Dolphins-Texans matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-7) vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (8-5)
- Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Time: 1 PM ET
- Site: NRG Stadium; Houston, Texans
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sidelines)
Additional content:
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — TWR Dee Eskridge (knee) is out; T Terron Armstead (knee) is doubtful; LB Bradley Chubb (knee), WR Grant DuBose (shoulder), LS Blake Ferguson (non-football illness), LB Cameron Goode (knee) and T Kendall Lamm (back) are questionable.
- Texans — C/G Juice Scruggs (foot) is out; G Nick Broeker (hand), G Kenyon Green (shoulder), LB Christian Harris (calf) and LB Jamal Hill (knee) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-TEXANS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Texans lead 8-3
Last Five Meetings:
- November 27, 2022 at Miami — Dolphins 30, Texans 15
- November 7, 2021 at Miami — Dolphins 17, Texans 9
- October 25, 2018 at Houston — Texans 42, Dolphins 23
- October 25, 2015 at Miami — Dolphins 44, Texans 26
- September 19, 2012 at Houston — Texans 30, Dolphins 10
Series Superlatives:
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 18 (2015 at Miami; Dolphins 44, Texans 26)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 20 (2012 at Houston; Texans 30, Dolphins 10)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 70 points (2015 at Miami; Dolphins 44, Texans 26)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 26 points (2021 at Miami; Dolphins 17, Texans 9)
Connections:
- Former Texans Players with the Dolphins: T Kendall Lamm
- Former Texans Coaches with the Dolphins: Head coach Mike McDaniel, DC Anthony Weaver, defensive assistant Sean Ryan, WR coach/pass game specialist Wes Welker
- Former Dolphins Players with the Texans: LB Neville Hewitt, T Laremy Tunsil, defensive line coach Rod Wright
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Texans: Defensive coordinator Matt Burke, senio offensive assistant Bill Lazor, assistant head coach/RB coach Danny Barrett
- Other: Dolphins DB coach/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik is the brother of Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
TEXANS SCOUTING REPORT
The Texans stand atop the AFC South with an 8-5 record and could clinch their second consecutive division title with a victory against the Dolphins coupled with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts at Denver later in the afternoon, but this still in some ways has been a bit of a disappointing season for them. The reason is that the expectation that the Texans could vault themselves into the upper echelon of the AFC based on their their young talent and playoff win has fallen short. After starting 5-1, the Texans are 3-4 in their past seven games, including a rough loss against the Detroit Lions at home despite the defense intercepting Jared Goff five times. Houston is coming off its bye, which followed a 23-20 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars and backup quarterback Mac Jones.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
The Dolphins will go into this game having won five of their past six, and this looks like the biggest challenge left on the schedule. The offense obviously has looked very different with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and the passing game alone should give the Dolphins a fighting chance just about every week. But we shouldn't overlook the defense despite coming off a rough outing against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. We're more focused, though, on the Monday night victory against the Los Angeles Rams and envision a scenario where the Miami pass rush can make C.J. Stroud uncomfortable most of the game. The Texans pass protection has been a major issue this season — no QB gets pressured at a higher rate — and that looks like the key to a Dolphins win here.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
It would be easy to suggest that the injury to Terron Armstead will make the tough task of trying to neutralize the best pass-rushing tandem in the NFL (Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson) even more daunting, but Tagovailoa's ability to get rid of the ball quickly should mitigate that to some extent, particularly if the Texans play loose coverage. The bigger concern here is what happens to the Dolphins defense if the pass rush can't affect Stroud, particularly if Joe Mixon keeps the defense honest by having success with the run.
FINAL DOLPHINS-TEXANS PREDICTION
The Dolphins still have a lot of work to do to steal/earn a playoff berth, and it includes being able to beat a team like Houston on the road in December. The victory against the Rams in the Monday night game at SoFi Stadium should dismiss the idea it can't be done, even though that happened in mid-November. The offense has carried the team for most of the season while Tagovailoa has been in the lineup, but it was the defense (particularly in the red zone) that was the key against the Rams. The Dolphins defense also is about as healthy as it can be right now, even if Bradley Chubb's long-awaited return has to wait another week. Instead, it's players like Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell and Jordyn Brooks and Jalen Ramsey who have to step up in this one. The Dolphins have never defeated the Texans in Houston, but this would be a perfect time for that first.