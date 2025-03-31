Dolphins Throwback Uniform Fans Rejoice
The NFL has made an update to its uniform policy that will excite some Miami Dolphins fans.
The NFL will allow teams to wear alternate or throwback uniforms up to four times this season, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, a change from the previous policy that afforded teams just three chances to wear alternate or throwback uniforms.
This means the Dolphins can increase the usage of their ever-popular throwback uniforms. The uniforms pay homage to the Dolphins’ first jerseys, which debuted with the franchise’s inception in 1966.
The throwback uniforms have become popular with the fan base, as fans have called for them to become the team’s permanent jerseys in recent years. There’s even an X (Twitter) account called “MAKE THROWBACKS PERMANENT” that has more than 3,000 followers.
Fans aren’t the only ones who have campaigned for the team to make the switch, though.
Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith went on Barstool Sports in February and gave the throwbacks a ringing endorsement.
"Those are my favorite. Why don't we wear them all the time? That's a good question," Smith said. "I don't know who I need to tell this to upstairs, but we have to wear the throwbacks all the time. I love the throwbacks. I love wearing all white. It makes you look fashionable. It looks like Miami."
Although some of the fan base and Miami’s starting tight end love the throwback uniforms, they weren’t overly lucky for the Dolphins last season.
Miami was 0-2 wearing its throwback uniforms last season, losing in the aqua uniform to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football and in the white uniform to the Packers on Thanksgiving.
Given the Dolphins didn’t even use their throwback uniforms the maximum number of times last season, it’s unclear whether they’ll increase the uniform’s usage in 2025.
Typically, the team has saved the throwback for nationally televised prime-time games, one exception being the Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, so it might be more dependent on the team’s 2025 schedule than anything else.
A permanent change seems even more unlikely. The team’s primary jersey has been in use since 2018, and the Dolphins used the same jerseys with some minor alterations from 1966 through 2011.