Dolphins-Titans Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to bounce back when they face the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.
The Dolphins, coming off a 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, are facing the Titans in prime time for the second consecutive year, Tennesse leaving Miami with a stunning 28-27 comeback victory in a Monday night game last December.
Tennessee will come into the game with an 0-3 record, standing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the only winless teams in the NFL. The Dolphins are 1-2.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this Week 4 matchup.
HUNTLEY'S TURN AT QB
The Dolphins will have a third different starting quarterback in three weeks, with Tyler "Snoop" Huntley getting his shot after Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson started Weeks 2 and 3. The hope is that Huntley's experience from his time with the Baltimore Ravens can make a difference, along with his scrambling ability, something the Dolphins haven't had at the position in quite a long time.
CAN ARMSTEAD-LESS LINE DELIVER?
While Thompson didn't have a great performance during the 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, it's also true that he didn't get great help from the offensive line. And as mobile as Huntley is, he'll still need some protection — particularly against edge rushers Harold Landry and Arden Key — if he's to get the ball into the hands of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It will be a challenge for the Dolphins offensive line without starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who will be replaced in the starting lineup by either veteran Kendall Lamm or rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul for what would be his first NFL start.
BETTER LUCK WITH LEVIS
Second-year Titans quarterback Will Levis has really struggled so far this season, leading the NFL in turnovers through three weeks, but the Dolphins saw the good Will Levis when Tennessee came to Hard Rock Stadium for that forgettable Monday night matchup last December. Levis passed for 327 yards that night, 65 more yards than his next-highest total as an NFL quarterback. Levis, of course, engineered two late touchdown drive to help the Titans complete their stunning comeback from a 27-13 deficit.
WILL RAMSEY GET CHANCE TO STOP D-HOP?
Levis' favorite target on that December 2023 night was, not surprisingly, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had seven catches for 124 yards, the touchdown that brought Tennessee to within six points and the longest play of the game-winning drive, a 36-yard pick-up on the very first play. Obviously the Dolphins defense can't let Hopkins get loose like this again, and this is where Jalen Ramsey can and wants to step in. Remember the frustration last year with DC Vic Fangio and his refusal to let Ramsey shadow a wide receiver? Well, that's been expected to change in 2024 with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and we saw a little bit of that last week when Ramsey was matched up against DK Metcalf at times. We'd expect Ramsey to get assigned to guarding Hopkins on more snaps than not in this game and it'll be a battle to watch.
JONNU AND THE FORMER TITANS
A big talking point around the Dolphins and their offense during training camp concerned what new tight end Jonnu Smith could bring to the position because of his athletic ability and yards-after-catch prowess. Three games into the season, we're still waiting for Smith to have some sort of an impact and this would be a great time to start, considering he'll be facing the team with which he began his NFL career in 2017. Smith is one of five former Tennessee players on the Dolphins roster, along with starting center Aaron Brewer, starting linebacker David Long Jr., tackle Kendall Lamm and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand.