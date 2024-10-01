Dolphins-Titans Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins' struggles continued Monday night when they dropped their third consecutive game, losing 31-12 against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins lost in prime time for a fifth consecutive time dating back to last season, a streak that included another loss against the Tennessee Titans last December.
The loss dropped the Dolphins record to 1-3.
We examined the five biggest storylines ahead of this Week 4 matchup, so it's time to revisit them to see how they played out.
HUNTLEY'S TURN AT QB
Before the game: The Dolphins will have a third different starting quarterback in three weeks, with Tyler "Snoop" Huntley getting his shot after Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson began Weeks 2 and 3. The hope is that Huntley's experience from his time with the Baltimore Ravens can make a difference, along with his scrambling ability, something the Dolphins haven't had at the position in quite a long time.
During the game: As was the case with Thompson against Seattle, Huntley didn't play particularly well and he also didn't get a lot of help from his teammates. Huntley missed a couple of throws he needed to make, mostly to Tyreek Hill, and he also wasn't helped by drops by Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The passing numbers were very forgettable, but Huntley did lead the team in rushing with 40 yards.
CAN ARMSTEAD-LESS LINE DELIVER?
Before the game: It will be a challenge for the Dolphins offensive line without starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who will be replaced in the starting lineup by either veteran Kendall Lamm or rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul for what would be his first NFL start.
During the game: It indeed was Patrick Paul who started at left tackle in place of Armstead for his first NFL start, and it was another rough outing for this group. De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright combined to rush for 47 yards on 19 carries, a paltry 2.5 average. And we don't need to mention the short-yardage issues.
BETTER LUCK WITH LEVIS
Before the game: Second-year Titans quarterback Will Levis has really struggled so far this season, leading the NFL in turnovers through three weeks. Still, the Dolphins saw the good Will Levis when Tennessee came to Hard Rock Stadium for that forgettable Monday night matchup last December. Levis passed for 327 yards that night, 65 more yards than his next-highest total as an NFL quarterback. Levis, of course, engineered two late touchdown drives to help the Titans complete their stunning comeback from a 27-13 deficit.
During the game: As it turned out, Levis became a non-factor because of a shoulder injury, but only after gifting the Dolphins a turnover when he threw the ball right at Emmanuel Ogbah after he dropped into coverage off a zone blitz. When Mason Rudolph entered the game, he basically was asked to simply not turn the ball over, a sound strategy considering the struggles of the Dolphins offense.
WILL RAMSEY GET A CHANCE TO STOP D-HOP?
Before the game: Levis's favorite target on that December 2023 night was, not surprisingly, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had seven catches for 124 yards, the touchdown that brought Tennessee to within six points, and the longest play of the game-winning drive, a 36-yard pick-up on the very first play. The Dolphins defense can't let Hopkins get loose like this again, and this is where Jalen Ramsey can and wants to step in. Remember the frustration last year with DC Vic Fangio and his refusal to let Ramsey shadow a wide receiver? Well, that's been expected to change in 2024 with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and we saw a little bit of that last week when Ramsey was sometimes matched up against DK Metcalf. We'd expect Ramsey to get assigned to guard Hopkins on more snaps than not in this game, and it'll be a battle to watch.
During the game: Because of the circumstances of the game, the Titans weren't interested in throwing very much, which made Hopkins pretty much a non-factor. He caught only two passes for 31 yards, though he also drew a DPI against Kader Kohou in a third-down situation in the third quarter. As it turned out, the Dolphins didn't really have Ramsey shadow Hopkins, but it was a non-factor in this game.
JONNU AND THE FORMER TITANS
Before the game: A big talking point around the Dolphins and their offense during training camp concerned what new tight end Jonnu Smith could bring to the position, given his athletic ability and yards-after-catch prowess. Three games into the season, we're still waiting for Smith to have some impact, and this would be a great time to start, considering he'll be facing the team with which he began his NFL career in 2017. Smith is one of five former Tennessee players on the Dolphins roster, along with starting center Aaron Brewer, starting linebacker David Long, Jr., tackle Kendall Lamm, and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand.
During the game: And ... we're still waiting. It was another uneventful game for Smith, who didn't catch a pass and was targeted only once. Given the issues on offense right now, it's kind of curious as to why the Dolphins aren't getting Smith — or any tight end, really — more involved in the passing game. It's also not like the tight ends are doing great work in run blocking or pass protection, either. It wasn't a much better evening for Brewer or Hand, while Lamm was limited to special teams and Long couldn't play because of his hamstring injury.