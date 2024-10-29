Dolphins Tuesday Notebook: Roster Move, Brooks Update
PRACTICE SQUAD
The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they had released offensive tackle Anderson Hardy from the practice squad. No corresponding move was announced. The Dolphins will have one open spot on the practice squad.
Hardy entered the NFL in 2023 as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was in the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp in 2024. The Steelers released Hardy on August 26th, and Miami signed him to their practice squad on August 30th.
CURRENT PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS
- QB C.J. Beathard
- S Jordan Colbert
- RB Denric Prince
- CB Isaiah Johnson
- CB Nik Needham
- LS Matt Overton
- LB Dequan Jackson
- LB William Bradley-King
- LB Derrick McLendon
- OL Chasen Hines
- T Jackson Carman
- T Bayron Matos
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- WR Traik Black
- DT Neil Farrell
- DT Matt Dickerson
BROOKS GETTING BIGGER ROLE
Former Dolphins running back Chris Brooks assumes a bigger role with the Green Bay Packers.
He played a season-high 17 offensive snaps for the Packers in their 30-27 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday.
Brooks also had four carries for 16 yards. He has accumulated 11 carries for 40 yards on the season. He has yet to score a touchdown. He has participated in 39 offensive plays and 41 special teams snaps in six games.
HARLAN ON THE CALL
Fan favorite Kevin Harland will call the game for CBS on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.
The Dolphins were a perfect 8-0 when Harlan was at the microphone since the beginning of the Mike McDaniel era in 2022. Harlan called the Miami-Jacksonville game on Week 1. The Dolphins won the game on the last play as Jason Sanders hit the game-winning field goal of 52 yards as time expired.
Luck ran out when the Dolphins lost to Seattle two weeks later. The Dolphins would love to start a new winning streak on Sunday.
Harlan has become such a popular figure in South Florida that one user on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) has named his profile "The Kevin Harlan Effect." Harlan is best known for his catchphrase, "He's got Hill," when the Dolphins wide receiver scores on a long touchdown pass reception.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, the phrase has not been heard since September 8th, when Hill scored on an 80-yard catch and run against the Jaguars.