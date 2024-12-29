Dolphins Updated Playoff Path, Week 18 Scenario
The Miami Dolphins got a nice Christmas present, four days after the fact, before they kicked off for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
One of the scenarios necessary for the Dolphins to sneak into the playoffs involved the Indianapolis Colts losing one of their final two games, and the New York Giants provided some unexpected help with a 45-33 victory.
This was borderline shocking considering the Giants entered the game in possession of the first pick in the NFL draft with their 2-13 record.
The Colts loss eliminated them from the playoffs, leaving the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals in contention for that last AFC playoff berth.
For the Dolphins to get in now, they have to win their final two games, against the Brows and against the New York Jets in Week 18 at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets dropped to 4-12 on the season with their 40-14 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Dolphins also need for the Broncos to lose against the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver next Sunday because if the two teams finish at 9-8, the Dolphins would get in because of a better conference record.
Cincinnati will get into the playoffs if Denver losses against Kansas City and the Dolphins lose one of their final two games.
WEEK 18 SCENARIO
If the Dolphins win, we can expect their Week 18 game against the Jets to be scheduled at 4:25 p.m. because the Broncos have to play in the late-afternoon slot because of their location.
The NFL wants to avoid having meaningless games, so the likelihood is the league will put the Dolphins-Jets game at the same time as Kansas City-Denver.
Because the Dolphins can eliminate the Bengals with wins against Cleveland and the Jets, the NFL wouldn't want to have the Dolphins-Jets game at 1 p.m. and Pittsburgh-Cincinnati matching the KC-Denver game at 4:25 p.m.
The NFL conceivably could have the Dolphins play one of the Saturday games, but not before Pittsburgh at Cincinnati because a Miami win again would eliminate the Bengals. And if the NFL puts PIT-CIN and MIA-NYJ on Saturday, then Denver could clinch before it plays Sunday, so that's not likely.
If the Dolphins lose against Cleveland, though, they will be eliminated from playoff contention and logic would suggest their finale would become a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time.