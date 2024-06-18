Dolphins Waive Receiver to Make Room for Campbell
The Miami Dolphins officially announced the signing of Calais Campbell on Tuesday, and along with it the corresponding move the team had to make to create room on the 90-man roster, and the unlucky winner was Mathew Sexton.
The wide receiver, who signed a future contract with the Dolphins in January shortly after the playoff loss at Kansas City, was waived.
Sexton signed with the Dolphins in January after starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a rookie free agent in 2021. Sexton also was on the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons practice squads along with spending some time with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 offseason prior to joining the Dolphins. He also played in 2023 for the XFL Vegas Vipers, for whom he caught 23 balls for 364 yards.
Sexton was among nine players the Dolphins signed to a future contract in January but the only one who didn't finish the 2023 season on the team's practice squad.
The Dolphins wide receiver room is crowded and that made Sexton an extreme long shot from the start. The Dolphins have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrrios, Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz and Je"Quan Burton all competing for spots on the 53-man roster.
Malik Washington and Tahj Washington (no relation) were selected in the 2024 NFL draft — in the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively.
If history is any indication, the Dolphins probably will keep six wide receivers on the active roster.
