Dolphins Week 4 Snap Count Observations
Diving into the playing time and its implications for Chop Robinson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jonnu Smith, Braxton Berrios, and other Miami Dolphins players.
What stood out regarding play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night?
We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by injured players Raheem Mostert (chest), Terron Armstead (concussion), Kendall Fuller (concussion), David Long, Jr. (hamstring), and emergency third quarterback Skylar Thompson (ribs). The other inactive was rookie LB Mohamed Kamara.
- Rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington made his NFL debut, while CB Ethan Bonner and LB Channing Tindall each made his 2024 debut. Rookie offensive lineman Andrew Meyer was active for the first time this season, but he did not play.
- Meyer and quarterback Tim Boyle were the only two active players for the Dolphins who did not play.
- Four players saw action only on special teams: Siran Neal, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, and Tindall.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS
- Despite the Dolphins' offensive ineptitude, the play count was pretty even between the teams, with Tennessee having a 65-60 edge in offensive snaps.
- It's no surprise that De'Von Achane (44), Tyreek Hill (44), and Jaylen Waddle (43) led the way in snap counts among skill position players, but maybe it's a bit surprising that it was Julian Hill who was next on the list with 30.
- And we'll again keep scratching our heads at the relatively low snap count for newcomer Jonnu Smith (25 snaps), who was supposed to inject a new dimension into the passing game.
- It was also eye-opening that Dee Eskridge, a practice squad elevation, had the most snaps (17) among the wide receivers, not Hill or Waddle.
- While he had a nifty 27-yard punt return, Braxton Berrios remains a non-factor on offense. He wasn't targeted once during his 15 snaps on offense.
- At running back, rookie Jaylen Wright got his most extensive action of the season with 28 offensive snaps, and the Dolphins sometimes used him and Achane together.
- Lastly, on offense, running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. played only two snaps after sustaining a knee injury in pregame warmups, and the Dolphins could have used his help in short-yardage situations.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS
- With Long sidelined with his injury, fellow linebacker Jordyn Brooks was again the only Dolphins player on the field for every defensive snap — and he made the most of them.
- Safety Jevon Holland and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Storm Duck (making his first NFL start) all topped the 60-snap marks.
- Safety Jordan Poyer was limited to 37 snaps because he had to leave the game because of a shin injury he sustained in the third quarter. Veteran Marcus Maye played a season-high 30 snaps in his place.
- Emmanuel Ogbah might have been the best Dolphins player on this night, and it probably wasn't a coincidence that he played 54 snaps, his highest total since Week 3 of the 2022 season.
- Defensive lineman Calais Campbell played a season-high 36 snaps and was very effective.
- With Tennessee using a very conservative approach for most of the night, it probably shouldn't have surprised that rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson played only 22 snaps on defense (considering run defense is not his forte at this point). He was credited with only one assisted tackle.
- Before leaving the game with a knee injury, Jaelan Phillips played 32 snaps.
- We close with special teams, where Duke Riley, Siran Neal, and Quinton Bell tied for the lead in snaps for the fourth time in four games, this time with 29 apiece. Elijah Campbell was next with 22. Tanner Conner and Julian Hill tied for most special teams snaps among offensive players with 18 apiece.
- Linebacker Anthony Walker, Jr., who usually carries a heavy load on special teams, played only three snaps for that group against Tennessee. This resulted in him starting as a linebacker for Long and briefly leaving the game because of cramping.
