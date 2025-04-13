Examining Potential Dolphins Trade-Down Scenarios
Despite all the prospect options available to the Miami Dolphins with their first-round pick, another team may covet that selection enough to make it worthwhile to consider a trade down from the 13th overall selection.
The Dolphins can’t see themselves as a team that will have the luxury of picking so high again anytime soon, so whether that means making the perfect selection at No. 13 or getting the most they can out of the pick via trade, they should make sure they leave all options open.
Historically when it comes to the first round, it’s no secret that the position most likely to see a team move up to get is quarterback. Looking at just a few teams that sit in likely need of a quarterback, there are a few teams that potentially could be calling the Dolphins.
There are three teams we’ll consider here as potential trade-down partners — the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers and Browns are pretty much certainties to be looking for a quarterback, with the Rams a strong possibility.
THE STEELERS COULD BE DESPERATE
The Steelers have been discussed as much as any team lately, namely in their flirting with free agent and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. That almost says enough about their quarterback situation except that the two current options on their roster are Mason Rudolph and former Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson.
In the case of Pittsburgh, the consideration is that Miami’s Cam Ward (the projected top overall pick) is off the board and Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders (the consensus #2 quarterback) and/or Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (mocked as high as third overall and as low as the second round) could still be sitting there when the Dolphins are on the clock at 13.
Fearing they will head into 2025 with Rudolph or Thompson as their starter, the Steelers have to want to move up.
WHAT A MIAMI-PITTSBURGH TRADE MIGHT LOOK LIKE
Using Jimmy Johnson’s dated but still mostly-reliable trade chart (which we will use throughout), the Dolphins could send the Steelers the No. 13 pick in exchange for the Steelers’ pick at No. 21, a 3rd-round pick (#83 overall), their 4th-round pick (#123 overall) and another 3rd-round pick in 2026. The resulting trade could result anywhere from a small loss to a 40+ point gain for Miami using Johnson’s chart, depending on Pittsburgh’s record in 2025.
There are no guarantees in how any of this plays out, and that goes for the remaining possible trades, but the hope is that Miami could still draft either DT Kenneth Grant or DT Derrick Harmon (for example) and add a second 3rd-round pick and third 4th-round pick in this year’s draft. That’s serious trade capital in its own right and this is still at pretty strong draft at 83 and 123 if you want to keep the picks.
Miami trades
-- Rd. 1 (pick 13) 1,150 pts
Miami receives
-- Rd. 1 (pick 21) 800 pts
-- Rd. 3 (pick 83) 175 pts
-- Rd. 4 (pick 123 (49 pts)
-- 2026 3rd Rd pick (value TBD)
RAMS NEED YOUTH
The ageless Matthew Stafford just agreed to a revised contract to be back with the Rams in 2025 and the team has oft-injured Jimmy Garrapolo as a backup, so despite them looking pretty good in the short term, Los Angeles may be still be looking.
If that’s the case, the Rams would have to come up from pick 26 in the first round, something that may seem hard for the Dolphins to swallow. For their efforts, however, a trade could still be beneficial.
WHAT A DOLPHINS-RAMS TRADE MIGHT LOOK LIKE
The Rams receive the 13th pick, giving up their 1st round pick (#26), two 3rd-round picks (#90 and #101), their 4th-round pick (#127) and a 2026 4th-round pick.
And it was Rams general manager Les Snead who famously coined the phrase “F them picks,” was it not?
At number 26, Miami can pretty much forget about Grant. Harmon still could possibly be there at defensive tackle. It would be more reasonable for Miami to select a cornerback like Ole Miss’ Trey Amos if corner is your greatest concern, or there likely would be a myriad of choices on the offensive line to consider, possibly including Grey Zabel, a lineman with position flexibility out of North Dakota State.
With the third- and fourth-round picks, the Dolphins again could package those to move back up, or could select from the possibility of promising players like Georgia G Tate Ratledge, Texas S Andrew Makuba and tall Colorado State WR Tory Horton with the round 3-4 picks they would receive in the trade.
Miami trades
-- Rd. 1 (pick 13) 1,150 pts
Miami receives
-- Rd. 1 (pick 26) 700 pts
-- Rd. 3 (pick 90) 140 pts
-- Rd. 3 (pick 101) 96 pts
-- Rd. 4 (pick 127) 45 pts
-- MIA gets 2026 4th Rd pick from LAR (value TBD)
WILL THE BROWNS MOVE AROUND?
The idea that the Browns, with all of their Deshaun Watson troubles, would take a QB at number 2 overall seemed to fade after they signed veteran Joe Flacco for the second time in three years, though they still need a quarterback of the future.
The Browns likely will choose between Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter — maybe the best player in the draft — and Penn State edge defender Abdul Carter, who they could pair with Myles Garrett, after the Tennessee Titans likely select Cam Ward.
WHAT A DOLPHINS-BROWNS TRADE MIGHT LOOK LIKE
Though Miami would fall out of the first round in this scenario, the haul could be pretty lucrative. Hypothetically, the Dolphins would receive the Browns' 2nd-round pick (#33), two 3rd-round picks (#67 and #94) and the Browns’ 4th (#104). That would give Miami five selections in the top 98 picks of a draft that, again, is not super top-heavy. There will be starting-caliber players available into the 100s.
Using the PFF Mock Simulator, here are selections that one could possibly consider if Miami held onto all five of those picks — #33 (from CLE): DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina; #43: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina; #60 (from CLE): OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota; #95 (from CLE): S Andrew Mukuba; and #98: Jacob Parrish, Kansas State.
In theory, Miami could fill a ton of needs and still have all of their day three picks.
Miami trades
-- Rd. 1 (pick 13) 1,150 pts
Miami receives
-- Rd. 2 (pick 33) 580 pts
-- Rd. 3 (pick 67) 255 pts
-- Rd. 3 (pick 94) 124 pts
-- Rd. 4 (pick 104) 86 pts