Exciting Week Ahead for Borom
In his first preseason with the Miami Dolphins, offensive lineman Larry Borom is revisiting places that helped shape his football journey.
The Dolphins open the preseason with joint practices on Friday with the Chicago Bears, who drafted Borom in 2021, before a preseason Week 2 visit to his hometown of Detroit for joint practices with the Detroit Lions.
“This is unique,” Borom said of Miami’s preseason schedule. “I didn’t think I would be going back to Chicago for anything. And then going from there back home to Detroit, where I got all my family is awesome.”
Borom committed to Missouri as a three-star recruit out of high school before Chicago selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with the Bears and then signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami in March.
“It’s going to be awesome, just getting back to compete with, I know a lot of people there still,” Borom said of practicing with the Bears. “And I’m blessed that Chicago gave me an opportunity to get my foot in the door and to carve out a role in this league, so it’ll be a lot of fun.”
Borom has allowed 20 sacks and committed 16 penalties over his first four seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. He was primarily a right tackle during his first two seasons before switching to left tackle in 2023, but he told reporters Tuesday that he’s comfortable on either side of the offensive line.
“I started at right, then I started playing left, and I only played right tackle in college,” Borom explained. “Being able to open my mind and try to learn the playbook in and out, both sides, I think that really helps.”
Early Opportunities with the Starters
The Dolphins signed Borom as a backup lineman, but he’s been working with the starters since Austin Jackson was injured after being stepped on in practice. While Miami expects Jackson to be back for Week 1, the reps have given Borom a chance to build chemistry with his new teammates.
“They’re everything,” Borom said of the first-team reps. “Getting used to where the quarterback is going to be, his cadence, just getting continuity with everybody is everything.”
Training camp is still ramping up, but third-year offensive line coach Butch Barry is happy with what Borom has brought to the unit so far.
“He's doing a really good job, just like the whole room is,” Barry said. “I think everybody in the room is training in the right direction.
“The style [of] play and everything else, that's what I care about right now to evaluate how guys are doing. I think the whole room is into the style [of] play that we want.”
The Dolphins bolstered the offensive line this offseason with the additions of James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea, who are both expected to start at guard. While Borom wasn’t one of the splashy signings, he’s excited by how well Miami’s scheme suits his preferred play style.
“When I’m at my best, I’m aggressive and I throw my hands and I’m on people,” Borom said. “We’re aggressive with everything. Pass, run, it’s not a lot of sitting back, so it’s awesome.”