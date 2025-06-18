Official Dolphins Training Camp and Joint Practice Dates Announced
The NFL announced the official start date for each team’s training camp and when every joint practice will take place on Wednesday.
The Miami Dolphins’ rookies will report to training camp on July 15, tied for the earliest in the league, and veterans will report on July 22. Additionally, all three of the team’s joint practices have official dates.
When the Dolphins released their open practice schedule earlier this week, they announced that they would have a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 21, but the other two remained a mystery until now.
Miami’s first joint practice will be on Aug. 8 in Lake Forest, Illinois, ahead of their preseason matchup with the Chicago Bears on Aug. 10. Next, the Dolphins will meet up with the Detroit Lions for a joint practice on Aug. 13 in Allen Park, Michigan, before the team’s preseason game on Aug. 16.
There are several interesting storylines to track with the Bears and Lions, but perhaps the most intriguing one for Dolphins fans is that both teams head coaches, Dan Campbell (Lions) and Ben Johnson (Bears), spent time with Miami.
Johnson spent seven seasons on the Dolphins staff from 2012 to 2018, and Campbell was on the Dolphins staff from 2010 through 2015, including a stint as the interim head coach in 2015.
Given how quickly the turnaround time is from the Bears game to the team’s practice against the Lions, it stands to reason that the Dolphins could stay up north without returning to South Florida in between.
This would align with the team’s open practice schedule, which has a gap from Aug. 6 to Aug. 19.
This is the second consecutive season the Dolphins will hold joint practices with all of their preseason opponents. Teams are limited to four overall joint practices, and based on the dates from the NFL, it seems like Miami will have one joint practice with each opponent.
The first practice open to the public will be Saturday, July 26 with gates opening at 8:00 a.m. and practice starting at 9:30.
Tickets and parking for Training Camp are free, but all fans must have a ticket for entry. Tickets are limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, but can be reserved ahead of time at this link.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage