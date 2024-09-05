Explaining Roles of Ingold, Jonnu and the "F" Position
When the Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the 2024 regular season, fans may have noticed a unique position on this year's lineup.
Instead of being named starters at their respective positions, fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Jonnu Smith were listed at the “F” position. “X” and “Z” are commonly used to categorize wide receivers, while the “Y” is usually a tight end. Letters like “F” or “H” can be used to label hybrid positions and slot receivers at times.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explained that the "F" can be used to label a multitude of roles.
“For us, F can be a third-down target, can be a core blocking tool, an asset, a guy you’re trying to get the ball to in space,” McDaniel said. “Maybe if you have some players that occupy a lot of space that defenses have to regard, F's can take advantage of underneath space in defense”
Ingold is listed as the first "F" player on the depth chart ahead of the regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, with Smith second and second-year player Tanner Conner, a wide receiver in college who's listed as a tight end on the roster, third.
McDaniel went on to explain that the “F” would line up inside of the X and Z receivers, and can be positioned either to or away from the tight end (Y). The extra position allows the team to have a fifth eligible receiver who can also be used as a capable blocker.
INGOLD AND SMITH'S MULTIPLE SKILLS
Ingold earned his first Pro Bowl nod as a fullback last season, while Smith finished with career highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (582) with the Atlanta Falcons last season.
Both players have showcased the ability to be effective in the passing game, as receivers and blockers. Besides his improvement as a pass catcher, Smith was also trusted as a protector. He played the seventh-most pass-blocking snaps among all tight ends. Ingold normally makes an impact in the run game while opening up holes for Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, but he also could contribute as an extra pass blocker.
“It's not fair to categorize certain guys as just one thing. I think the strength of our offense is that we have a bunch of people that are cross training, because the idea is that everyone is moving in unison,” McDaniel said. “So to move together and to appropriately execute your job relative to your teammates, that multiplicity is endless.”
It should be noted that Ingold was listed as a fullback and Smith as a tight end (second behind Durham Smythe) on the depth chart throughout the preseason. It also should be noted that the depth chart is produced for TV purposes and often isn't to be taken at face value in terms of starting lineups because of different formation packages.
While working with an abundance of talent and versatility, McDaniel is attempting to effectively allocate his players in a way that accentuates their skill set.
Ultimately, McDaniel closed out his explanation with a simplified and brief definition of the “F” position.
“What is an F?" McDaniel began. "He’s not the Y, Z, or X, he’s a good football player that probably has some skills that the football team can benefit from."