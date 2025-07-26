Fitzpatrick Looking for New Contract From Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick has not addressed the media since his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers last month.
Maybe a bit of the reason was revealed Saturday.
The former first-round draft choice of the Dolphins has hired renowned agent Drew Rosenhaus and is looking for a new contract.
Fitzpatrick has two years and $33.1 million remaining on the four-year, $73.6 million extension he signed with the Steelers in 2022. His $15.5 million salary for the next two seasons is not guaranteed and it's only logical he's looking for some guaranteed money.
Notwithstanding his desire for a new contract, Fitzpatrick has been a full participant in all four practices the Dolphins have had thus far in training camp. He came up with a spectacular interception in practice Saturday.
Miami re-acquired Fitzpatrick last month in a trade with the Steelers. The Dolphins sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh along with a pick swap.
Rosenhaus also represents Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who also is looking for a new contract. Sieler was Miami's Most Valuable Player last season. Rosenhaus also represents tight end Jonnu Smith, who was sent to Pittsburgh as part of the trade that brought Fitzpatrick because the Dolphins didn't want to give him the new contract (or the amount) he was seeking.
Should the Dolphins be able to successfully workout new contracts for Fitzpatrick and Sieler, it could put Miami in a position where it would have significantly more money under the salary cap.
Steelers fans have been wondering why the team traded Fitzpatrick back to Miami. Steelers general manager Omar Khan responded to the question this week.
"I don't know if it necessarily was moving on from Minkah," Khan said via the Steelers' YouTube page as reported by steelernation.com. "We had an opportunity to acquire two Pro Bowl players that we felt, with where we are as a team, made sense for us.
"Have a lot of respect for Minkah. Minkah was a great football player for a few years for us and wish him the best," Khan said. "But it was really the opportunity to acquire these two players that we think can help us."
As we examined earlier, Fitzpatrick's production has gone downhill since 2022.
Fitzpatrick had a career high passer rating allowed of 127.6 rate when targeted in 2024. The number was almost 50 points higher than his career average of 80.6.
He also allowed his most yards per target (10.4), highest completion percentage when targeted (78.8) and allowed his second-most touchdowns in coverage (4), according to Pro Football Reference.
Fitzpatrick did have 96 total tackles, which is an increase from 64 the previous season when he played just 10 games. He also cut his missed tackle rate from 7.2% to 4% despite the higher volume of attempts.