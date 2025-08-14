Former Dolphins Running Back Retires After Turning Down Workout
A former Miami Dolphins running back is calling it a career.
Matt Breida, who spent one season with the Dolphins in 2020, is retiring, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday. Breida played for seven seasons on five different teams, but did not play any snaps in 2024.
The more interesting part of Fowler’s reporting is that the Dolphins reached out to Breida for a tryout, which he turned down. The Dolphins were in the running back market earlier this week, following the season-ending neck injury to Alexander Mattison.
The veteran free agent acquisition was injured when he was thrown to the ground by Bears rookie defensive back Tysheem Johnson at the end of a 21-yard reception and landed on his head.
After Mattison got hurt, the team decided to bring in several running backs for a tryout, but they settled on signing Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin. Veteran Javonte Williams was also brought in for a tryout.
Boone has appeared in 72 career games with two starts in seven seasons with five teams. He has recorded 117 carries for 590 yards (5.0 avg.) and four touchdowns, in addition to 26 receptions for 184 yards (7.1 avg.). Boone also appeared in two postseason games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.
Shampklin played in just three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, carrying the ball six times for 17 yards and playing 27 snaps between offense and special teams.
Breida turned down the tryout, so there’s no version of history where he signs with the team, but it’s not surprising they reached out to him. Breida spent the first three years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Dolphins in 2020.
During his lone season in South Florida, Breida recorded 254 yards on 59 carries. He also added nine catches for 96 yards through the air. Breida was a pure speed back, much in the same mold as players like De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.
Updated Outlook for Miami’s RB Room
Taking a quick peak into Miami’s running back room reveals a group that is anchored almost completely by youth.
The Dolphins needed to add players like Bone and Shampklin to take preseason reps, but Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Ollie Gordon are likely to be the only names on the final 53-man roster.
Achane is the most experienced player of that group, heading into his third season, while Wright is in his second year, and Gordon is just a rookie.
