Free Agency Mailbag, Part 1: Wilson, Eichenberg, Safeties, and More
Part 1 of a free agency weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Craig M:
Alain, why do you think the Dolphins have not re-done deals for Tua and others? I have my theory but would like to get your thoughts. Thoughts on the FA moves to date?
Hey Craig, it’s a legitimate question because they easily can create some cap space by redoing some contracts, but it also comes with the cost of more cap commitments down the road. And it absolutely could be that the decision has been made to ride it out with this core but to not keep kicking the can down the road, so to speak. It’s also not impossible that some deals will be redone at some point.
From Noel B one:
Bringing in Zach Wilson doesn't feel like a career-enhancing move. When/If he starts and absolutely face plants, aren't McDaniel and Grier going to get skewered? What it comes down to is whether Wilson is fixable. Do you believe he is?
Hey Noel, career-advancing move for who? I think Mike McDaniel believes he can get Wilson to another level as a quarterback after he took some steps forward in Denver, according to all reports. But the reality is Wilson hasn’t taken a snap in a regular season game since 2023, so there’s an unknown there of whether he’s actually improved in game action. And if it goes south, the Dolphins absolutely will get skewered for it. I will remain cautiously optimistic he can be effective, but will need to be convinced.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
Just want to say thanks for doing this mailbag. You are the only one I know who does this. Some members of the media answer some questions, but nobody does like you and answer all the questions that deserve answering. The Dolphins in this dum dum’s opinion have actually addressed a lot of their needs frugally (not the backup QB position) and with players to mitigate last year’s lack of physicality. They brought in a big-bodied physical receiver, a physical safety, A person moving physical guard, a hard-hitting LBer, and a running back who can move the chains in short-yardage situations. I know they still aren’t Philly in terms of physicality but have they done enough to be respectable in terms of physicality?
Hey Dana, few teams are Philly in terms of physicality. As for the additions, Daniels is more athletic than he is physical. The additions of Alexander Mattison and Pharaoh Brown absolutely should help the physicality issue to a certain degree and maybe the Dolphins can deliver in that area when needed more often than not for a change.
From Jason Kirkland:
What's up, Alain? Obviously, not the Dolphins. They won't be a legitimate contender until they hire an elite GM. It's clear around the league; elite GMs have elite teams. I have no idea what the purpose of signing Liam was. Do they need PS players already? Your thoughts on all.
Hey Jason, I wrote a full column explaining why the Dolphins would want to bring back Liam and the bottom line is this is a very versatile offensive lineman who can help out at a lot of different positions. I actually think the move makes sense if the Dolphins don’t simply hand him a starting guard position. I’d also wonder why Eichenberg would want to come back, but here we are.
From Ed Helinski:
What grade do you give the Dolphins for their first few days of free agency? And why that grade?
Hey Ed, I think I’d be inclined to go with something like a C or C+ and I make allowances for the fact the Dolphins didn’t have a ton of cap space and a lot of roster spots to fill. There’s some risk involved in some of the picks, whether it be injury or counting on Zach Wilson to be a different quarterback than he was with the Jets. I’ve give the Nick Westbrook-Ikhine signing an A, but it’s the only one that truly stands out.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, how do you evaluate the signing of the safeties?
Hey Jorge, I like both in terms of the upside while also understanding we should temper our expectations for both Ifeatu Olifonwu and Ashtyn Davis because of Olifonwu’s injury history and Davis’ relative inexperience on defense. Bottom line is I’d be very surprised if both were in the starting lineup in Week 1, but I do like the potential they could contribute on defense.
From Jayco:
Is Tua tied to this regime? Do you see a future for him here if Ross cleans house after this season?
Hey Jayco, I absolutely think Tua is tied to Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier. I also think it’s very difficult to envision him not being on the roster in 2026 now that he has a $56 million guarantee, which according to spotrac was triggered by being on the roster on the third day of the league (Friday).
From Me:
Liam. Eichenberg. That’s the question. Thanks Alain
That’s a very simple question there. Again, if the money was right and no commitment was made to have him in the starting lineup, why is it so bad to bring back a guy with plenty of starting experience who can anywhere on the offensive line? The Dolphins could do a lot worse in terms of a backup offensive lineman.
From Justin:
I want your opinion on this. 1st restructure Tua to save $19m Sign Mekhi Becton to a 4yr 49m Sign Jerome Baker to 1yr 1.5m (depth) Sign Mike Hilton to a 3yr 37m Sign Julian Blackmon to 3yr 24m Draft Jahdae Barron in first round (possible trade back) Draft OLine second round
Hey Justin, I can live with restructuring Tua, they’re not paying that much for a guard, so forget Becton. Mike Hilton is a slot corner and the Dolphins already had Kader Kohou there, so no. I do like the idea of Barron.
From Bubba:
Did we get better? Doesn’t seem like it or maybe it’s too early to tell. Chris Grier isn’t trying to keep his job (in my opinion) from the signings so far. Help me think otherwise.
Hey Bubba, yes, it’s way too early. You can never forget about the second wave of free agency and we also don’t know who the Dolphins could add in the draft. Let’s reserve judgment until the end of the offseason would be my suggestion.