How Eichenberg Is Turning into an Agitator
Liam Eichenberg's performance on the Miami Dolphins offensive line has been scrutinized ever since he arrived as a second-round pick, but there can be no debate about his particular skill he possesses.
The ability to annoy opponents.
It was on display again Sunday against the New York Jets when defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw shoved him in the face after a play and was flagged for unnecessary roughness. This was the third time in the past month Eichenberg was on the receiving end of a shove/push/slap that drew a flag, the first two instances against the Bobby Brown III of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 and against Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders the following week.
“Yeah, it kind of seems to be a trend surprisingly," Eichenberg said. "I really didn’t say anything. I think I was just playing through the whistle trying to stay connected and I think that’s kind of when guys get angry. When you kind of just stay on them. So just trying to stay on my guy and make sure he doesn’t make the play and if I get hit in the face or something happens, it’s part of the game. It’s a physical game, but, yeah, just trying to block my guy.”
There's something to be said about the ability to annoy an opponent by giving that extra shove while avoiding a flag but also prompting a response.
It's almost an art form actually, and Eichenberg clearly has mastered it.
For those old enough to remember and who watched basketball a while back, it's reminiscent of what former Detroit Pistons center Bill Laimbeer used to do.
So maybe we should start calling the Dolphins guard "Laimbeer Eichenberg"?
Bad?
Doesn't matter, the point remains.
"I try to play hard," Eichenberg said. "I try to block who I’m supposed to block and I take it as I’m just doing my job.”
EICHENBERG STAYING IN ONE SPOT
This has been a different kind of season for Eichenberg, who after bouncing around from position to position in his first three NFL seasons has been able to stick at right guard this year.
Eichenberg did work at center in training camp when newcomer Aaron Brewer was sidelined with a thumb injury, but there's been no in-season change like there was in 2023 when he started games at both right guard and center.
“It’s nice," he said. "It’s been a long path to get here, but there is a lot I need to improve on still. And I know that, and it’s kind of something I’m working on every single week and every single day. It’s nice, but at the end of the day, what are the team needs? And I think I’ve taken that mindset since the day I got here. Just trying to get better.”
