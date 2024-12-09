The Latest on Tackle Terron Armstead
Terron Armstead's status remained cloudy the day after he pulled himself out of the game, but it doesn't appear to involved a worst-case scenario for the Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl left tackle.
Armstead has been dealing with a knee injury for the past month and played only five offensive snaps in the 32-26 overtime victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but head coach Mike McDaniel the solution to Armstead's problem at the moment is rest and not surgery.
"I think you might have seen his frustration level to try to contribute in this particular game," McDaniel said. "And it's something he can't control. I've been very proud of how he's handled all of it, because he's probably at a new level of maturity to to handle these type of things based upon its necessity. I think we'll let it cool down a little bit, and what that means for time moving forward, I'm going to make sure that my communication is steadfast with him, and we'll play out all the scenarios with our group,"
Armstead hasn't taken part in a regular practice over that past month, though he'd always been able to go in the games minus the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Week 12 after the Dolphins took a commanding lead — he didn't join QB Tua Tagovailoa in going back in the game after New England scored on a fumble return to make the score 31-15.
"Just going into the game, just knowing what was ahead of him in terms of like he was trying to will himself, I just made it very clear that, don't waste your time trying to be a superhero," McDaniel said. "We had extra communication last week so that he did what was best for the team. And just in case, actually what happened did happen that he didn't make a competitive choice that would put our team in a compromising situation. That communication has to be honest and direct, otherwise people make decisions for the wrong reasons.
"I already knew going into the game, much like I always do with him, what he was ready to do, to will himself, and I didn't want him to put himself in harm's way or the offense. And sometimes the honest truth is a hard, hard truth that that day he didn't have it."
The Dolphins obviously want to have Armstead in the lineup because he's their best offensive lineman when he's close to 100 percent, but they also have confidence in rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul.
ARMSTEAD'S ABBREVIATED WEEK 14 OUTING
Armstead started against the Jets despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but left the game on the first drive and was replaced by rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul.
Armstead returned to start Miami's second offensive possession, but again left the game and was replaced by Paul.
CBS cameras showed a shot of Armstead on the bench after his second departure of the game and his facial expression told the story of a talented player really down because his body is betraying him once again.
It's been well documented that Armstead never has been able to play a full season in the NFL, though he's been one of the best tackles in the league for years.
He has missed only one start this season, that in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans when he was sidelined by a concussion, but he hasn't practiced for a month because of the knee injury.