Independent Research Shows Hard Rock Stadium Is Among the Most Affordable Venues
An independent study performed by the Action Network has determined that it costs less to take a family of four to a Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock® Stadium than at almost any other stadium in the NFL. Only three teams and venues were less expensive.
The study uses 2023 NFL season prices.
State Farm Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals, is the cheapest venue in the NFL when purchasing four tickets, two beers, two soft drinks, four hot dogs, and the cost of parking. For a family of four, it would cost an average of $452.46. The Cardinals are the only team in the league where you can buy a seat for less than $100 each.
By contrast, the same accommodations at Hard Rock Stadium cost an average of $480.80. Paycor® Stadium, where the Cincinnati Bengals play, is the second cheapest, at an average of $474.42 for a family of four.
While ticket prices at Hard Rock Stadium are higher than those of other venues, the stadium offers a variety of food choices and sizes that make it more economical for families to spend the day there.
According to the study, an average price for four seats at a Dolphins game would cost a family $417.82. Eating at the stadium is cheaper in Miami than in other venues; beer is an average of $5.00 each at Hard Rock Stadium, while it costs an average of $7.00 in Arizona.
A family of four can eat one hot dog each and spend only $16.00. The same hot dogs in Arizona run an average of $20.00. In Atlanta, where the Falcons play, Mercedes-Benz® Stadium offers a deal to its customers to buy four hot dogs for only $8.00. However, the cost to get into the stadium is $446.16.
On balance, parking is costly at Hard Rock Stadium. Parking your car in Miami would cost an average of $29.00. In Arizona, parking is only $13.30.
Those who want to enjoy a San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium will pay the most expensive rates. On average, you should be ready to pay $750.65 for four tickets, food and beverage, and parking.