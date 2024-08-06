All Dolphins

Independent Research Shows Hard Rock Stadium Is Among the Most Affordable Venues

Hard Rock® Stadium is a bargain compared to other cities. By contrast, San Francisco can cost over $750 for four people to enjoy a 49ers game.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) flips the ball in the air as he scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 29, 2023.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) flips the ball in the air as he scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 29, 2023. / JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK
An independent study performed by the Action Network has determined that it costs less to take a family of four to a Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock® Stadium than at almost any other stadium in the NFL. Only three teams and venues were less expensive.

The study uses 2023 NFL season prices.

State Farm Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals, is the cheapest venue in the NFL when purchasing four tickets, two beers, two soft drinks, four hot dogs, and the cost of parking. For a family of four, it would cost an average of $452.46. The Cardinals are the only team in the league where you can buy a seat for less than $100 each.

By contrast, the same accommodations at Hard Rock Stadium cost an average of $480.80. Paycor® Stadium, where the Cincinnati Bengals play, is the second cheapest, at an average of $474.42 for a family of four.

While ticket prices at Hard Rock Stadium are higher than those of other venues, the stadium offers a variety of food choices and sizes that make it more economical for families to spend the day there.

According to the study, an average price for four seats at a Dolphins game would cost a family $417.82. Eating at the stadium is cheaper in Miami than in other venues; beer is an average of $5.00 each at Hard Rock Stadium, while it costs an average of $7.00 in Arizona.

A family of four can eat one hot dog each and spend only $16.00. The same hot dogs in Arizona run an average of $20.00. In Atlanta, where the Falcons play, Mercedes-Benz® Stadium offers a deal to its customers to buy four hot dogs for only $8.00. However, the cost to get into the stadium is $446.16.

On balance, parking is costly at Hard Rock Stadium. Parking your car in Miami would cost an average of $29.00. In Arizona, parking is only $13.30.

Those who want to enjoy a San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium will pay the most expensive rates. On average, you should be ready to pay $750.65 for four tickets, food and beverage, and parking.

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

