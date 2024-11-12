Jackson Done for 2024 and Other O-Line Updates
Miami Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve last week, will not be coming back in 2024.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Jackson indeed would require surgery for the knee issue that caused the Dolphins to place him on IR.
"I don't expect him to return, based upon the timeline of that surgery," McDaniel said. "We got a bunch of different opinions, and I don't think he'll be back this year."
Asked whether Jackson would be ready for the start of training camp next summer, McDaniel said he thought that "would be very feasible. But we'll see. We'll be talking about that in the spring."
This will mark the second time in three years that Jackson's season has ended prematurely because of an injury.
In 2022, Jackson played only two games after sustaining an ankle injury in the opener and re-injuring the ankle in his first game back after a stint on injured reserve.
Jackson, the Dolphins' second of three first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft, played 16 games last season and was rewarded with a contract extension in early December.
Veteran Kendall Lamm started at right tackle in Jackson's place in the 23-15 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and there's no reason to think that won't remain the case for the rest of the 2024 season.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINE OUTLOOK
The Dolphins had another injury issue pop up on the offensive line Monday night, that one involving left guard Robert Jones.
He left the game in the second quarter because of a knee injury and did not return.
McDaniel did not have an update on Jones' condition when he addressed the media Tuesday afternoon.
McDaniel added he would have more information Wednesday about Jones and also about whether this could be the week that 2023 starting left guard Isaiah Wynn could start practicing after being on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list because of a quad injury.
One could suggest that the mere fact that McDaniel didn't immediately dismiss the idea of Wynn practicing this week is a positive sign, but we'll know more Wednesday.
Lester Cotton took over at left guard against the Rams after Jones left the game, and one would think he'll start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, even if Wynn does return to practice because asking him to start a game after just three practices might be too much.