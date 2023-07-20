The Dolphins, Jets and Patriots are bidding on Dalvin Cook, and two of those teams might be forced to move on if a decision isn't made soon

A game of musical chairs with the tailback position is about to begin in the NFL as training camps start or approach, and it will be interesting to see how the expected pursuit of veteran runners impacts Dalvin Cook’s decision-making.

The New York Jets opened training camp by placing Breece Hall on the PUP list because the ACL injury he suffered in October hasn’t healed enough for the second-year player to participate in these early practices.

Nobody knows when Hall will be cleared for contact, which means the Jets are in the market for a veteran tailback, and Cook is seemingly high on New York's wish list.

"You never want to say no to great player," Jets coach Robert Saleh told the Jets media Thursday. "I'll leave (General Manager) Joe (Douglas) to that one. There is a lot of contractual stuff that goes with it. But he's a good one."

The New England Patriots also are looking for tailback help. The Patriots brought Leonard Fournette in for a visit this week, and could sign the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter to a contract in the coming days.

Talents tailbacks still available

Former Cowboys starter Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, Kenyan Drake and Marlon Mack are just a few of the tailbacks with starting experience who like Cook are still looking for employers as training camp approaches.

The Jets and Patriots are viewed as the Miami Dolphins’ main competition for Cook’s services, and it’s possible that the Jets and Patriots timeline could motivate Cook to make a decision in the coming days.

Cook, who scored 10 touchdowns last season when he rushed for 1,117 yards and caught 39 passes, which he turned into 295 yards, is the most accomplished of all the free agent tailbacks looking to continue their career.

He’s recently resumed training in South Florida with Nick Hicks, co-owner of Per4orm, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to pick a team, or has an offer on the table he finds appealing.

What's Cook looking for?

Cook has been very direct about what he wants since his release from Minnesota back in June.

The 28-year-old is seeking an opportunity to remain an offensive focal point, wants to play for a contender, and needs a team to show him they value him with a respectable offer that compensates him like he’s still an upper-echelon back.

It's possible he's looking for a multi-year deal instead of a bridge contract.

The Dolphins, who averaged 99.2 rushing yards (tied for 25th) and 4.32 yards per carry (ranked 19th) last season, have a standing offer out to Cook, but sources say it falls short of what Cook and his team deem acceptable.

While the Dolphins would like to add Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who has rushed for 1,100 or more yards for the past four seasons, Miami is comfortable with the tailbacks on the roster after re-signing Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin this offseason and selecting former Texas A&M standout De’Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Dolphins very well could evaluate the tailback position for the first three weeks of training camp, seeing where the team is with the talent presently on the roster and injuries before revisiting Cook’s offer, if the South Florida native hasn’t already accepted another deal.