McDaniel Provides Critical Update on Hill's Rehab
It’s been a bumpy offseason for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but there’s no doubt the Dolphins need him healthy and engaged if they’re going to compete in the AFC.
Hill was seen catching a football for the first time this offseason during Tuesday’s Mandatory Minicamp practice, following his second offseason wrist surgery that he had in May.
The former All-Pro receiver was off to the side catching passes from a Dolphins assistant coach and hasn’t started competing in other portions of practice.
“He's trying to get me to go against the process and short change when he's supposed to catch footballs, but we're being very diligent,” Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. “He's pitching to do more and more, which is good. He's been active in the off-season program, and all while not catching footballs.”
“So yes, it was early in the process, and he's towing the line in a healthy, good way of pushing that timetable of return sooner and sooner.”
The Dolphins being careful with Hill makes sense, given how much his wrist injury seemed to hold him back last season. Hill reportedly suffered the injury during joint practices with the Washington Commanders before last season and played through the ailment, starting in all 17 games.
However, last season was the first time in his career he wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl, and it was the first time since 2019 that he didn’t record at least 1,000 yards receiving. Hill’s 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns were all the lowest of his Dolphins career.
Miami has reinvested in its offensive line this season, hoping to get the run game back on track. Still, Hill’s connection with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is what truly made the Dolphins offense so hard to defend in recent seasons.
Obviously, Hill still has a lot of work to do to get back fully healthy, but Tuesday’s practice seems like a good first step.
Hill’s Off-Field Troubles
Hill has had a myriad of off-the-field issues throughout the offseason that mostly started with him asking for a trade following the team’s Week 18 loss to the New York Jets.
While Hill walked back his comments, he has continued to stir the pot on social media by posting the "peace out" two-finger emoji or making comments that could be interpreted as him wanting out.
As far as wanting to stay in Miami is concerned, Hill has received positive reviews from coaches and players this offseason for his commitment to turning things around. He’s also taken accountability for his struggles in leadership, saying he doesn’t deserve to be a team captain again.
Setting football aside, Hill was also involved in a domestic dispute at a condominium in the coastal town of Sunny Isles on April 7.
