Dolphins Camp 2022: Aug. 23 Practice Observations

The Miami Dolphins conducted a short practice, both inside and outside, on Tuesday as they await the arrival of the Philadelphia Eagles for a couple of joint practices.

The practice was highlighted by three long completions by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a couple of sacks by edge defender Jaelan Phillips.

So let's dive into the practice report:

ATTENDANCE REPORT

Jaylen Waddle returned to practice for the first time in a few days, but he was limited and didn't take part in any of the team drills.

Tackle Terron Armstead did take part in team drills after also coming back, as did offensive lineman Greg Little.

Safety Eric Rowe also was back at practice Tuesday, though he didn't take part in team periods.

The list of players on the active roster who did not practice included linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett and Calvin Munson, while rookie tight end Tanner Conner did not practice after taking part in warmups.

Running back Chase Edmonds wore the orange jersey.

PRACTICE TOP PERFORMERS

— While Tua had the three long completions, the star of practice had to be Phillips. Along with the two clear sacks (remember that defenders stop before they make contact with the quarterback in a practice), Phillips also got pressure on the very first play of team drills and possibly might have had a second in a game situation because he stopped and Tua stepped away from him.

— Tua's three long completions went to fullback Alec Ingold for about 25 yards, to Tyreek Hill for about 45 yards after Hill got behind rookie free agent Kader Kohou in one-on-one coverage, and to Mike Gesicki for about 60 yards after Gesicki quickly got behind the defense. The one long completion to Ingold came on the first play when Phillips got around the edge and near Tua, and it also was difficult to determine whether Ingold stayed in bounds after making the catch (but we counted it as a 25-yard completion). Because we ruled a Tua incompletion as a sack, he wound up with a perfect passing day, going 6-for-6 for 141 yards with two touchdowns and no picks, good for a passer rating of 158.3 — the maximum attainable.



— The running game got stuffed at the line of scrimmage on more than one occasion on this day, and defensive lineman Zach Sieler was a factor all day, getting at least tackles in the backfield or at the line of scrimmage.

QB WATCH

Because it’s training camp, we need to talk about the quarterback performances every practice.

-- Bridgewater did not have any long completions like Tua did, though he did connect with River Cracraft for a 25-yard touchdown when there was an obvious mix-up in the secondary that left the receiver wide open. Bridgewater didn't necessarily have any memorable throws, and he had a bad miss when his floater to Braylon Sanders deep down the left sideline took too long to get there and it allowed rookie Kader Kohou to come back and break up the pass. Overall, Bridgewater was 7-for-9 in team periods for 65 yards with the one touchdown and no interceptions, good for a passer rating of 133.8.

— Skylar Thompson got very little action in team period and when he got involved in team periods, the focus was on the running game. And on his one pass attempt, Duke Riley got to him immediately up the middle for what would have been a sack. So Thompson didn't record any passing statistics.

OTHER PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS

-- The practice featured late-game situations where the offense needed to get a first down to protect a lead.

-- Cracraft's touchdown was his third consecutive reception from Bridgewater in that sequence.

-- Phillips' first "sack" of Tua came after a high shotgun snap from Connor Williams where he had to extend his reach to grab the ball.

-- Edge defender Porter Gustin was part of the strong run defense effort, meeting Myles Gaskin at the line.

-- Rookie linebacker Cameron Goode did it even better than Gustin, meeting Gaskin some 4 yards into the backfield on another running play.

-- Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis met Raheem Mostert at the line on yet another running play.

-- Rookie wide receiver Braylon Sanders committed a false start on a first down from the offense's 2-yard line.

-- DB Elijah Campbell was the player in coverage who batted the ball away on Bridgewater's underthrown pass to Sanders.

-- Sam Eguavoen made a couple of nice plays against the run, as he fights to try to win a roster spot. He appeared to get off Hunter Long's block on the second play.

-- The officials threw a flag for holding in the offensive backfield with Tua at quarterback, and Gesicki's reaction sure seemed to suggest he was the one who was called for the penalty.

-- Kohou broke up a slant intended for Mohamed Sanu.

-- The last play of practice was a three-year completion from Bridgewater to Long that converted a fourth-and-short.