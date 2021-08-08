Dolphins Training Camp Day 11: Practice Observations

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice

Highlights, lowlights and observations for the ninth practice (day 11) of Miami Dolphins training camp:

-- The Dolphins practiced Sunday in front of Season Ticket Members, all of them happy about the big Xavien Howard news.

-- There also was good news relating to co-offensive coordinator George Godsey, who had been out since he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday.

-- The practice attendance report looked like this: Albert Wilson joined , Jaelan Phillips, Will Fuller DeVante Parker wearing red jersey AVG, Malcolm Brown back

-- The first offense vs. defense drill featured three receivers against three DBs from the 6-yard line.

-- The highlight of the session was Kirk Merritt's high grab and toe tap in the back of the end zone off a pretty Tua pass.

-- Jamal Perry had a nice pass breakup against Brissett in the drill near the goal line.

-- Howard is at left cornerback on the first play of 11-on-11, which is a quick slant to Mack Hollins from Tua in front of X.

-- Howard sits out the first-team defense's second turn in this 11-on-11 drill, with Jason McCourty taking his place at left cornerback.

-- Salvon Ahmed just had a long run, but the officials called holding on the play. The flag was thrown after Ahmed had gotten outside, which means it almost certainly wasn't called against an offensive line.

-- DeVante Parker is taking part in drills that feature offense vs. defense wearing that red jersey.

-- Xavien Howard was on the field for the start of a 7-on-7 period.

-- Jakeem Grant dropped a touchdown pass from Tua in the back of the end zone. Hand reliability always has been an issue with Grant, though he's overall been good in that department in camp.

-- Grant came back to catch a touchdown pass from Tua at the goal line on a nice throw in traffic.

-- Cornerback Justin Coleman had great coverage against Jaylen Waddle in the corner of the end zone, forcing an incompletion. Waddle is practicing despite dealing with soreness in his right leg.

-- Rookie safety Jevon Holland had a nice pass breakup at the goal line when it appeared Mack Hollinis was ready to secure a touchdown throw from Tua.

-- Tight end Adam Shaheen made a great high-point reception to catch a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tua.

-- Isaiah Ford had a bad drop of a touchdown pass from Tua.

-- Xavien Howard got a big round of applause when he broke up a quick slant from Tua intended for Ford.

-- Howard came back with great coverage against Hollins on the next play, leading Tua to throw away from the two and out the back of the end zone.

-- Waddle had a high snag of a Tua pass at the start of an 11-on-11 period.

-- Grant made a nice adjustment to catch a Tua pass that was tipped by Eric Rowe.

-- Grant later had to go to the ground to catch a pass over the middle. He has rebounded very well from his earlier drop.

-- Best catch of the day belongs to Isaiah Ford, who jumps, tips the ball to himself and brings down a Tua pass in the back of the end zone.

-- Rookie tight end Hunter Long went down hard on the sideline after catching a pass from Jacoby Brissett and is lying face down on the ground. Now turns over. Trainers looking at his left leg. He was carted off the field.

-- Rowe intercepted Tua in the middle of the field a two-minute drill, and Tua went straight to tight end Adam Shaheen and gestured that he expected Shaheen to turn around at the point of the pick while Shaheen continued running downfield.

-- Jacoby Brissett had a beautiful completion of about 20 yards to tight end Cethan Carter.

-- Jason Strowbridge beat Adam Pankey to get a would-be sack of Brissett in that two-minute drill.

-- Zach Sieler batted down Brissett's pass at the line.

-- Linebacker Sam Eguavoen got pressure on Brissett on the next play.

-- Holland intercepted Tua on a deep pass intended for Grant in another two-minute drill when Grant was well covered downfield.

-- Practice ends with Dolphins players running 50-yard sprints.

-- Howard is not on the field for the sprints, and the same for tackle Larnel Coleman, who walked off the field with a trainer.

-- Good news, though, is that Jaelan Phillips is doing the sprints. That's obviously an encouraging development for the rookie first-round pick.