Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Bills Wild-Card Round Injury Report

The list of players not practicing Wednesday for the Miami Dolphins was highlighted by Tua Tagovailoa and offensive linemen

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa obviously was the big name among the seven Miami Dolphins players who didn't practice Wednesday because of injury, but it also was hard to overlook the offensive line on the first injury report ahead of the playoff game at Buffalo on Sunday.

Of those seven players who had a DNP next to their name, four were offensive linemen, a group led by Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip).

The others were T Brandon Shell (knee/ankle), T Kendall Lamm (ankle) and G Liam Eichenberg (hand). Shell was injured during the 11-6 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, as was Eichenberg, though he returned after missing some plays to finish out the game.

Lamm was injured during the New Year's Day loss at New England.

Armstead has missed the past two games because of his assortment of injuries and he said Wednesday he would do everything in his power to try to play but his availability will come down to whether he can function.

Besides Tua, who head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out earlier Wednesday, the other two players missing practice with injuries also was prominent: RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) and LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand). Chubb was able to play against the Jets despite the injuries, though his playing time was limited.

Six other players were listed as limited Wednesday, starting with QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger).

The others were FB Alec Ingold (thumb), LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness).

Waddle was injured during the Jets. Cedrick Wilson Jr. was inactive because of a hip injury, which now has been accompanied by a groin issue.

Finally, three more players were listed as full participants despite injuries: CB Kader Kohou (thumb), T Greg Little (Achilles) and QB Skylar Thompson (ankle).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

BILLS INJURY REPORT

By contrast, the Bills had an awfully light injury report with only six total players listed and only three not practicing.

And then two of three players with a DNP also had "vet rest" included — S Jordan Poyer (knee/vet rest) and G Rodger Saffold. The only player who missed practice only because of injury was former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury; QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) and CB Cam Lewis (forearm) both were on the injury report but listed as a full participant.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.