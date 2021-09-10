Brian Flores September 10 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question is about Austin Jackson, and there has been no determination as to whether he'll travel to New England. Brian Flores says the same applies to Adam Shaheen.

-- Preston Williams continues to work his way back from the foot injury he sustained last November, and Flores praised the work he's done.

-- Flores calls himself "blessed" and "fortunate" for the opportunity to continue coaching the Dolphins.

-- Flores says he's been happy with what he's seen from Liam Eichenberg since he arrived as a rookie second-round pick.

-- There will be a lot of factors involved in the decision as to who will line up at left tackle against New England. "We'll play the best five guys. We have a pretty good idea of what that is right now."

-- Eichenberg's versatility has enabled the Dolphins to work him at different positions in practice.

-- Jevon Holland missed some time at practice, but Flores said he was diligent in his film study and taking mental reps.

-- Flores caught the first half of the Dallas-Tampa Bay game, says it was exciting to watch football again. And, no, he's not surprised by anything that Tom Brady is still doing.

-- Flores praises Jason Sanders for his dedication to his craft. "I'm happy that he's our kicker. His consistency, not just as a kicker but the way he trains, I have a lot of respect for."

-- Albert Wilson and DeVante Parker worked hard to come back from their injuries and have put themselves in position to play significant roles against New England. Flores says he's "comfortable with both guys."