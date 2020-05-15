The Miami Dolphins have finalized their 2020 preseason schedule and they released it Friday.

We already knew the preseason opponents, but the dates and times were announced.

The preseason will open Friday, Aug. 14 when the Dolphins face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m.

As we chronicled earlier this week, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he had conversations with Dolphins officials early in the offseason about the possibility of holding joint practices, though how feasible that would be given the current circumstances is a factor.

The next two games on the preseason schedule will be at Hard Rock Stadium, first against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and then against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Aug. 27, also at 7:30 p.m.

The preseason schedule will close out, as we predicted, Thursday, Sept. 3 at New Orleans at 8 p.m. That one wasn't difficult to figure out because the NFL in recent years has had all 32 teams play the final preseason game on the Thursday before the regular season opener.

The Dolphins have a 10-8 record in the preseason against Atlanta; the teams will be meeting in the preseason for a seventh consecutive year.

The Dolphins and Eagles have split their 10 preseason meetings. They last played in the preseason in 2017 after the teams conducted joint practices in Philadelphia.

The game against Detroit will be the teams' first in the preseason since 1999. The Dolphins lead the preseason series 6-1.

Finally, the Dolphins have a 15-7 preseason record against the Saints and will be closing the preseason against New Orleans for a second consecutive year.

As is the case with everything involving the NFL these days, all the games are subject to the league being able to proceed safely.