Dolphins Training Camp 2021: Brian Flores Aug. 6 Takeaways and the Big Howard News

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before his team headed out to practice

Before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question involves the number of assistant coaches who won't be present at practice Friday, and Flores says it's 1.

-- Flores says he likes the work third quarterback Reid Sinnett has done so far in camp.

-- Xavien Howard has been attentive in meetings and coaching younger players, Flores says, adding he's continuing to nurse an ankle injury. "He's doing a nice job considering his situation."

-- Howard will take part in the walk-through Friday. As far as whether he'll travel to Chicago, Flores says he expects Howard to make the trip after saying that everything is "day-to-day."

-- "We don't trade to trade X, you can write that down. We don't want to trade him."

-- Asked whether any teams have called to ask about a trade for Howard, Flores says all those conversations are kept internal.

-- Asked whether he's said anything to the players regarding the Howard situation, Flores accurately points out that his teammates support him. "Yeah, I think everyone understands the situation. Things have come fairly smoothly from our standpoint."

-- Flores reiterates his comment from last week that "talks are progressing. You take from that what you want. These things take time. As long as the lines of communication are open, as long as everyone is willing to compromise, something can get done."

-- Asked about Noah Igbinoghene and his development, Flores says everybody is developing. Adds he's working hard and doing everything right in meetings. "Over time he'll have success and he'll get better."

-- Nothing new on the status of injured players Will Fuller V, Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel. Flores says they're all day-to-day.

-- There's a lot of competition on the offensive line, Flores says, and that leads to players working with the 1's, 2's and 3's. That answer comes after a question about Solomon Kindley.

-- Flores says the team will narrow it down to six, seven, eight offensive linemen at some point.

-- Asking about Durval Queiroz Neto: "He's doing a nice job. He's having a nice camp. He's made steady improvement. Big, strong, athletic, fast." Flores says they'll get a clearer picture of where he is with the joint practices and the preseason games.

-- Flores says the coaches are asking a lot of rookie Jevon Holland. Liked the interception Wednesday, but his progress is about a lot more than that.