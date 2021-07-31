Camp 2021: Flores Day 5 Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores touched on various topics before his team headed out to practice

Before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Jaelan Phillips and Will Fuller V are both day-to-day with injuries. Phillips missed the end of practice Friday.

-- Fans will be out there for the first time Saturday, and Flores says he's excited to have them back at practice.

-- After three days of practice, Flores says players are working hard to learn the information they're getting in terms of installs.

-- Flores says the team is trying to work in new players, and players at new positions.

-- Regarding the big plays we've seen at practice, Flores says they're beneficial to both sides from a teaching standpoint.

-- Regarding the center position, Flores talks about a "nice competition" between Michael Deiter, Matt Skura and Cameron Tom. Points out very accurately that it's very, very early, particularly since pads haven't come on yet.

-- The joint practices against Chicago and Atlanta, will take the place of the usual intrasquad scrimmage.

-- With the preseason cut down from four to three games, there's no final determination as to what the playing time will look like for front-line players.

-- Xavien Howard is getting better, Flores says, and there's a chance he might practice Saturday, though it would be on a limited basis.

-- Flores says he likes the depth and competition along the defensive line, with a few players capable of playing different spots. Says he was just in that meeting room before his media session "pushing some buttons."

-- Vince Biegel looks good, "still working his way back a little bit." His reps have been ramped up. "He's our kind of guy."

-- Jonathan Ledbetter is just excited to be out there with his teammates after missing almost two full years. Flores says "Led" showed good things as a rookie.