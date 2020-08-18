SI.com
Van Noy Could Prove Most Valuable Addition

Alain Poupart

Byron Jones was the highest-paid free agent acquisition the Dolphins made in the offseason, but it could turn out that the acquisition of Kyle Van Noy will prove just as significant.

There's clearly something about Van Noy that jumps out, and maybe it's a combination of his leadership ability, his versatility on defense with a little bit of outspokenness mixed in.

Van Noy had perhaps the comment of the day Monday after the first practice in pads of 2020 when he asked for his thoughts on defending rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and he cracked a big smile.

“Oh, here we go," he said before the question was done being asked. "I knew it was coming. (laughter) I’m not going to answer that one. ... You only get to ask me Kyle Van Noy questions or defensive questions.”

Somehow, you just know that Dolphins coach Brian Flores would love that answer.

In some ways, Van Noy might become something of an extension of Flores for the Dolphins defense in 2020, which is what made his addition so valuable.

Van Noy and Flores, of course, spent time together in New England helping the Patriots win Super Bowl titles in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

"I think he’s very smart," Flores said. "He can play multiple positions. He’s got leadership ability. I think he’s going to help us in a variety of ways. To me, the one thing from a communication standpoint, from a leadership standpoint, I see him as similar to what (you guys) said about Tua and ‘Fitz.’ His relationship with Bobby (McCain) and (Davon) Godchaux and (Jerome) Baker, you can see that starting to grow. If we can get as much of that on the team as possible, that’s what we’re looking for.

"Obviously he and I have a good relationship — up and down at times, as he’ll tell you, but I think the world of Kyle. He’s got a great family. I’m looking forward to working with them this year.”

Beyond intangibles, Van Noy is a key player on defense because he can defend against the run, he's got some coverage ability and he can rush the passer.

Last season, he had a career-high 6.5 sacks, to go along with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one he returned for his second career touchdown.

"I feel like I’m the last of a dying breed," he said. "I don’t think you can find players that can do all three skill sets. Usually they’re either in coverage or run, one of those situations. Very rarely do you get all three. I’m just trying to bring that energy to the team, trying to be a problem, a mismatch, and take advantage of that mismatch wherever I line up.”

Van Noy, a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2014 NFL draft, turned 29 on March 26, making him the second-oldest player on the Dolphins roster behind only quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

With his experience with Flores and his age, he can serve as a mentor for some of the younger linebackers on the team.

“I want to be a leader on this team," Van Noy said. "I’m not a ‘rah, rah,’ type of guy. I just hope to lead by example with the way I work every day as a professional. I just want to be the best teammate I can be. Yes, I have familiarities with the defense. Yes it’s different; but at the same time, I know how ‘Flo’ (Brian Flores) wants things done, and I know how (Defensive Coordinator Josh) Boyer wants things done and I’ll try to do my best to help out everybody, and they’re going to help me out, as well.”

While he's very familiar with Flores and the Dolphins' defensive scheme, there is one area where Van Noy needs a period of adjustment.

The South Florida heat.

“It’s hot as (explicit)," he said, laughing. "But we’re working through it, I’m working through it, getting used to it. A lot of you guys that have been here are already used to it. It’s a learning curve for me, and I’m just taking it one day at a time right now.”

