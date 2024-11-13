Miami Dolphins Make Eye-Opening Roster Move
The Miami Dolphins made another waiver claim Wednesday, but it was the corresponding move that really was the attention-grabbing headline here.
To make room for new tight end Jack Stoll, the Dolphins waived linebacker David Long Jr., who went from starter and team captain to being relegated to special teams to being waived in a matter of a couple of weeks.
Long didn't play a down on defense in each of the team's past two games, against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, after he played every snap in the first seven games when healthy.
Long was replaced in the starting lineup by veteran offseason acquisition Anthony Walker Jr., who had an interception in the Monday night victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said the switch was made because Walker deserved more playing time and Long was "leaving plays on the field."
This move to waive Long comes one day after the Dolphins claimed linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
NEW TIGHT END IN TOWN
To make room for Dodson on Tuesday, the Dolphins placed tight end Tanner Conner, so Stoll essentially replaces him on the 53-man roster.
Stoll comes to the Dolphins after played in 57 games with 28 starts in four seasons with the Eagles. Stoll, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, has 22 career catches for 193 yards.
After not being tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason, Stoll signed with the New York Giants but they waived him as part of their moves to the 53-player limit. He then signed with the Eagles practice squad before being signed to the active roster in late September.
Like Conner, Stoll has a lot of special teams experience, having played at least 45 percent of his team's special teams snaps each of the past four seasons.
Here's a scouting report from Stoll, courtesy of Philadelphia Eagles On SI reporter Ed Kracz: "Great guy. Stoll will do anything asked of him and that makes him very coachable. His specialty is run blocking and he is good at it for a team that likes to use 12 personnel. He can catch the ball when targeted, but his route running needs work. He just got caught in a numbers game and the Eagles needed a roster spot with Jordan Mailata coming off IR. The Eagles would have liked to have him back when his contract expired last season but they couldn’t agree on a number."
Stoll is signed through the 2024 season and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason unless re-signed.