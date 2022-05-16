Monday Dolphins Notebook: OTAs Start, Biegel Signs, and More

The Miami Dolphins began their OTAs on Monday as Phase Three of the offseason program kicked off

The Miami Dolphins kicked off Phase Three of their offseason program Monday with the start OTAs.

It was the first of 10 OTAs (Organized Team Activities) over the next four weeks, with two more this week on Tuesday and Thursday, the same Monday-Tuesday-Thursday scheduled next week and four in the final week of the offseason program — June 6-7 and June 9-10.

Before that final week, the Dolphins will hold their two-day mandatory minicamp June 1-2.

In this phase of the offseason program, rules are a bit more lax in terms of what teams can do, and that now includes some offense vs. defense work.

ANOTHER TUA CLIP

The Dolphins again posted of a Tua pass after this practice, but this one showed a perfectly thrown deep pass to Jaylen Waddle.

The clip got 175,000 views in its first two hours on Twitter.

The play was in sharp contrast to the much-discussed previous Tua clip where Tyreek Hill appeared to have to reach back for what looked like an underthrown pass.

To make our stance perfectly clear on this, we wrote that the Tua-Tyreek clip was massively overblown, so the same should apply to this perfect throw to Waddle.

NEWCOMER NOTES

-- Running back Sony Michel will be wearing number 34 for the Dolphins. Speaking of Michel, his recent engagement to Lulu Rodrigues, who is expecting his second child, was profiled on People.com.

-- The signing of veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram did not become official Monday, though a league source did confirm the agreement on a contract and Ingram himself indicated on Twitter he was joining the Dolphins.

BIEGEL OFFICIALLY LEAVES

After a handful of his former fellow Dolphins linebackers re-signed as free agents, linebacker Vince Biegel wound up leaving Monday.

Biegel officially joined the Baltimore Ravens.

Biegel had been with the Dolphins since 2019 when he arrived in a trade from the New Orleans Saints for fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso and he started 10 games that year and recorded his first NFL sack against Tom Brady.

After sustaining a 2020 training camp injury, he rejoined the active roster last season after being waived-injured in camp and then re-signed to the practice squad. Biegel appeared in five games in a backup capacity but practically all of his snaps came on special teams. Coaches always spoke positively about Biegel's work ethic and energy, but in the end that wasn't enough to earn him a new contract with the Dolphins.

After the Biegel signing, the free agents still on the market after playing for or being with the Dolphins in 2021 are WR Will Fuller V, WR Allen Hurns, RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Albert Wilson, RB Malcolm Brown, P Michael Palardy, CB Jason McCourty, WR Isaiah Ford, RB Patrick Laird, CB Jamal Perry and WR Tommylee Lewis.