Could the Dolphins Really Face Rodgers in 2023?

The Dolphins will face the New York Jets twice over the next five weeks

Aaron Rodgers is in the news again — shocker, right? — this time with a nugget about how he's shooting for a mid-December return from the torn Achilles tendon he sustained on his fourth regular season play with the New York Jets.

And if we're looking at the Jets schedule, we can't help but notice that they have a game Dec. 17, and that game happens to be against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

So could the Dolphins wind up having to face Rodgers after all when it appeared he'd be out of the picture?

Based on this Rodgers quote collected by NFL writer Ari Meirov, even Rodgers seems to doubt himself a bit: "I know it sounds insane, but if you do a good surgery, have a good patient, it makes this possible."

The report came from NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark during the broadcast of the Jets-Raiders, Sunday night game, which ended in a 16-12 loss for the Jets.

TWO JETS GAMES COMING UP

The loss dropped the Jets to 4-5 on the season despite ranking sixth in the NFL in total defense and seventh in points allowed.

With Rodgers only able to watch, the Jets have struggled offensively all season and have failed to top 13 points in any of their past three games, though they were able to defeat the New York Giants before losing against the Chargers and Raiders.

The Dolphins will face those Jets at MetLife Stadium on Black Friday after the Jets play at Buffalo on Sunday, and will be looking at going against Zach Wilson, who actually had one of his better career games against Miami in that stadium last October — though Breece Hall provided a lot of help.

The rematch at HRS takes place Dec. 17, and that's the one that could mark Rodgers' return if he meets his lofty goal. The idea of a player returning from a torn Achilles tendon in the same season sounds completely ridiculous, as Rodgers admitted, but his status nonetheless will bear watching over the next few weeks.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.