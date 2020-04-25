Dolphins Draft Live Blog

We have arrived at the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Miami Dolphins once again will be major players.

The Dolphins head into the final four rounds of the draft holding nine picks for a potential total of 15 for the whole draft.

While it's not quite the 13 picks the Minnesota Vikings are holding in Rounds 4-7, it's still plenty of draft capital for the Dolphins to continue building their roster.

In the first three rounds, the Dolphins selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, offensive tackle Austin Jackson of USC and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene of Auburn in Round 1; offensive lineman Robert Hunt of Louisiana and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis of Alabama in Round 2; and safety Brandon Jones of Texas in Round 3.

Heading into Day 3 of the draft, the positions of focus for the Dolphins would include running back, tight end, perhaps yet another offensive lineman, an edge rusher, a linebacker and perhaps another defensive back.

The Dolphins head into the day with two picks in Round 4, including the one they obtained from the Green Bay Packers in the trade-down in the first round.

Here's the rundown:

Round 4, 136th overall (from Green Bay)

Round 4, 141st overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5, 153rd overall (from Miami through Arizona)

Round 5, 154th overall (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)

Round 5, 173rd overall (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)

Round 6, 185th overall

Round 7, 227th overall (from Indianapolis)

Round 7, 246th overall (from Kansas City)

Round 7, 251st overall (compensatory pick)

12:03 PM

Top prospects remaining (based on the SI Draft Tracker:

CB Bryce Hall — Virginia

EDGE Curtis Weaver — Boise State

CB Amik Robertson — Louisiana Tech

CB Troy Pride Jr. — Notre Dame

QB Jacob Eason — Washington

EDGE Bradlee Anae — Utah

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither — Appalachian State

OT Prince Tega Wanogho — Auburn

LB Troy Dye — Oregon

QB Jake Fromm — Georgia

OL Tyler Biadasz — Wisconsin

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones — Michigan

12:07 PM

So Washington finally has traded left tackle Trent Williams. Goes to 49ers for a 5th this year and 3rd next year. Would have been a nice pick-up for the Dolphins, though he's pricey.

12:09 PM

Fourth round begins with Cincinnati taking App State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

12:12 PM

One of the top running back prospects still available is Florida's Lamical Perine and, yes, he's related to Dolphins RB Samaje Perine.

They're cousins.

I spoke to Perine at the scouting combine and asked him about his cousin.

“I feel like we’re two totally different running backs," Lamical said. "He’s a power guy, hard-nosed. I’m a hard-nosed runner as well, but I catch the ball a little better, I feel like. But he’s a dynamic running back. I feel like I am as well. But we just bring two different things to the game.”

Of course, I had to ask Lamical about the possibility of joining his cousin with the Dolphins.

“That would be actually pretty crazy," Lamical said. "At one moment I wanted to go to Oklahoma, but they never offered me. It would be a crazy moment if we get two Perines in a backfield at the same time.”

12:17 PM

That the Redskins got a 5 and 3 for Trent Williams tells you (again) just incredible the return for the Dolphins in the Laremy Tunsil trade. If Tunsil is better than Williams, it's not by much. And, yes, he's younger, but that difference in return? Wow!

12:20 PM

BREAKING: Dolphins have traded their two fourth-round picks to move up to make the pick now at 111.

12:22 PM

Barry Jackson and Omar Kelly both tweeting the pick is Georgia guard Solomon Kindley.

This is his NFL.com combine bio: "Kindley was a Class AAA second-team all-state pick at Jacksonville's Raines High School before moving north to Athens. The three-star recruit played in one game as a reserve in 2016 and took a redshirt. SEC coaches named him to their All-Freshman team after he started seven of 15 games played at right guard in 2017. Kindley's play as a 14-game starter at right guard his sophomore campaign gained him a share of the Bulldogs' Most Improved Player award on offense. He started 11 of 13 games played at left guard in 2019, missing some time with a lower right leg injury, and then decided to leave school for the NFL."

12:41 PM

Kindley just told us via video conference call he's got a lot of family in Miami. He was born in Jacksonville, which is where he served as a community pool lifeguard and earned the nickname "Big Fish."

12:42 PM

The Dolphins obviously were serious about rebuilding their offensive line, as we explain in this breakdown of the Solomon Kindley selection.

12:44 PM

This is the Pro Football Focus analysis of Solomon Kindley:

12:46 PM

If you were wondering what former Dolphins exec Dawn Aponte is doing these days, here's your answer:

12:53 PM

This is the first time since 2008 the Dolphins have taken three offensive linemen in one draft. That year, they took tackle Jake Long in Round 1 (first overall), guard Shawn Murphy in Round 4 and guard Donald Thomas in Round 6.