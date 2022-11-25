Friday Dolphins Notebook: Sieler-Zimmer Reunion, Happy (and Different) Thanksgiving, and More

Zach Sieler has some fond memories of new Miami Dolphins teammate Justin Zimmer from the last time they played on the same — at Ferris State University.



It was in 2015 that Sieler and Zimmer played together for one reason when Sieler was a redshirt freshman and Zimmer was a senior.

"Yeah, he was two or three years older than me," Sieler recalled Friday. "So coming in at Ferris, the dude was honestly at the top of his career those last few years and he was killing it. So he was the guy looked up to a lot to at Ferris. So it's kind of cool coming back and having him here and be able to work together and kind of be teammates again,"

Sieler made a quick impression that year at Ferris State, finishing with 6.5 sacks. Zimmer led the team with 13 sacks.

Now their paths have crossed again after Zimmer signed with the Dolphins earlier this week.

Andy by the sounds of Sieler's scouting report, the Dolphins got themselves a player with similar traits, which would be good news considering how valuable Sieler has become for the Miami defense.

"A lot of work ethic, a lot of drive," Sieler said. "He's always going to find his way to the ball and make plays."



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

A HAPPY (BUT DIFFERENT) THANKSGIVING

While we indicated Thursday that this was the 11th consecutive year without the Dolphins being involved in a Thanksgiving Day game, not playing on this day was a different NFL experience for Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Connor Williams.

The two joined the Dolphins after spending the past four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, which always hosts the late-afternoon game on Turkey Day.

And Wilson and Williams both said Friday they enjoyed being on the sidelines for this Thanksgiving.

"Yeah, I was joking with my family about it," Wilson said. "That actually was the first time I've haven't had to get leftovers, or after everybody had picked through the food. So it was definitely good to get the first plate."

Wilson said he had competing thoughts when it comes to playing on Thanksgiving.

"I mean, it's back and forth," he said. "I mean, it's Thanksgiving, like the whole world is watching. So that's also fun to know. But then at the same time, I mean, Thanksgiving is only once a year. So I'd definitely like to be at home to get the good food when it's hot."

Williams also enjoyed being able to spend time with his family once the Thursday practice is over.

"Thanksgiving is a day for family and a day to enjoy family," he said. "So I think it was really nice just being home. It's obviously nice playing on Thanksgiving but at the same time, it's more nice being home with the family."

TUNSIL'S RETURN

Tackle Laremy Tunsil will become Sunday the third former Dolphins first-round pick to come to Hard Rock Stadium to face his former team this season.

Tunsil will follow DeVante Parker of the New England Patriots and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It will be Tunsil's first game at Hard Rock Stadium since the mega trade that sent him to Houston because he had to miss the Texans-Dolphins game of a year because of a knee injury.

TEXANS MAKE QB SWITCH OFFICIAL

Houston head coach Lovie Smith revealed Friday what had been reported earlier in the week when he announced that Kyle Allen would replace Davis Mills as the team's starting quarterback.

It will be Allen's first start since the 2020 season when he was a member of the Washington Commanders.

"We're not going over every little detail," Smith said Friday. "We have named the starter. To become a starter, we feel like you give us the best chance to win. Everything the quarterback position has to do, protecting the football, decisions in the pocket, when to run, all those things come in to play with that. That's why we're in this position now. I feel like when a guy is the starter, he should have an opportunity to show who he really is. A body of work. I feel like we have a body of work right now that leads us to go into this Miami game this way."

VON MILLER CHECK

News reports Friday indicated that star pass rusher Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills did not sustain a torn ACL during the Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit, but there's no definitive timetable for his absence at this time.

This is significant as it relates to the Dolphins because of their upcoming trip to Highmark Stadium in Week 15.

Miller obviously is a key player for the Bills, and head coach Sean McDermott already has ruled him out for the team's game against the New England Patriots next Thursday night.

ON THIS DAY IN DOLPHINS HISTORY

-- The Dolphins have a 5-3 record on this date, Nov. 25. That includes the memorable 1993 Thanksgiving Day game when the Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 16-14, on a last-second field goal after the infamous "Leon Lett play."

-- On this date in 1996, the Dolphins inducted legendary coach Don Shula into the Dolphin Honor Roll at halftime of a Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

-- Happy birthday wishes to second-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who turned 24 on Friday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.